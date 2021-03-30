DPS: Teen driver jailed after hitting trooper during incident in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman has been booked into jail on multiple charges after hitting a Department of Public Safety trooper in Phoenix earlier this month.

A trooper was reportedly intentionally struck by a Chevy Tahoe, driven by 18-year-old Salina Avila of Phoenix, during an attempted traffic stop involving a different speeding car.

"In fear for his life," the trooper then fired his weapon at the driver of the Tahoe as it drove away from the area of Interstate 17 and Cactus Road.

The trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Avila was found, taken into custody, and brought to the hospital for treatment. She has since been released from the hospital and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on an officer, theft and possession of a dangerous drug.

DPS

The driver of the speeding car, who fled from the scene on foot, was not located, DPS says.