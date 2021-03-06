DPS: Trooper hit by vehicle, female driver injured in shooting near I-17 and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — Department of Public Safety officials are investigating after authorities say a trooper was intentionally hit by a vehicle and then fired his weapon.

The incident happened early Saturday morning on northbound Interstate 17 on the Cactus Road off-ramp.

DPS says it started when a trooper spotted a gray sedan on I-17 traveling over 100 miles per hour.

The trooper tried to stop the sedan as it exited I-17 on Cactus Road.

The driver of the sedan drove through a traffic light, lost control and spun out, according to DPS.

At that point, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The trooper began chasing the person when the driver of a second vehicle, a white Chevrolet Tahoe, struck the trooper with the vehicle.

According to DPS, the person that was running from the scene jumped into the Tahoe.

"In fear for his life," the trooper fired his weapon at the driver of the Tahoe as it drove away on Cactus Road, said DPS officials.

The trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department later found the Tahoe near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.

The driver of the Tahoe, who was identified as an adult woman in her late teens, was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for serious injuries she suffered from the trooper's shots.

DPS said the driver of the sedan hasn't been found.

As an investigation continues, the northbound I-17 and Cactus off-ramp, as well as eastbound Cactus from I-17, will remain closed.