PHOENIX - The community is coming together on Saturday afternoon to honor the Phoenix family that was murdered on Christmas Day.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Anthony Milan Ross shot and killed his ex-wife, 38-year-old Iris Ross near 16th Street and Highland Avenue as she tried to run away from him.

Police say he then killed his two children 10-month-old Anora Ross and 11-year-old Nigel Ross.

On Saturday, members of the community will honor the lives of Anora, Nigel, and Iris at 2 p.m. at the Phon D Sutton Recreation Area in Fort McDowell.

Attendees are asked to wear vibrant colors and sturdy shoes as the event will transition to the riverside in the area.

The memorial is open to the public.