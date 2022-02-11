Community shows support for officers hurt in Phoenix ambush

PHOENIX — Blue ribbons are tied to the trees outside of Banner University Medical Center to show support for law enforcement officers injured in an ambush Friday morning.

Some of the nine officers hurt in a shooting near 54th Avenue and Broadway Road were taken to the medical center, where a large police presence also gathered Friday.

ABC15 spoke to two women who were decorating the medical center's trees who said, "We hope that they know they’re supported, that they can count on us."

Anne Matlock Ender is one of the women outside of the hospital hanging up the ribbons. She says it’s a way to show the community cares about their officers. #ABC15 pic.twitter.com/JXl65x0ym3 — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) February 11, 2022

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams told KTAR Friday they were marveling over how many messages of support they have received from people around the country.

“When you see an officer can you just say ‘thank you for your service?’ You don’t know how far that goes in the mind and the spirit of a police officer," Williams said.

Valley police departments and community leaders also shared words of sympathy, prayers, and thoughts for the officers injured Friday.