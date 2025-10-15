Community groups set to speak out against shootings involving Phoenix police officers

PHOENIX — Several community advocacy groups are scheduled to hold a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Phoenix City Council meeting to talk about the nearly dozen police shootings since Chief Matt Giordano took over the department less than two months ago.

Chief Giordano was sworn in at the end of August, but his first official day with the department was August 11, 2025. Since then, Phoenix PD’s officers have been involved in 10 shootings, with more than half of them resulting in deaths.

See an interactive map of media-reported police shootings in the Valley in 2025:

Community groups like Poder In Action, BLM PHX Metro, Mass Liberation AZ, and more are set to speak early Wednesday afternoon, asking for more transparency and community safety from the city and police department.

The groups are reportedly calling for faster release of body-camera footage, the passage of a Family Bill of Rights for victims of police violence, law enforcement budget freezes, investments leading to more community safety, and more.