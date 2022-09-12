Watch Now
Central High to offer online classes, support on Monday after shooting scare

The school was placed on lockdown Friday due to a shooting scare
Students at Central High School speak out after a shooting scare and lockdown Friday afternoon.
Posted at 4:51 AM, Sep 12, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix Union High School District will be holding online classes Monday following a scare at Central High School on Friday.

Phoenix Union said Monday would be an “iDay” so students can log on and do work from home.

The school will be open starting late Monday morning for on-campus lunch and mental health support for students who need it.

The district says mental health professionals will be available to provide social-emotional and crisis response support (individual and in small groups) after reports of a fight and shots fired led to a lockdown Friday.

Officers searched the campus and found no evidence of a shooting. They gave the “all clear” of the school around 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Chad Gestson addressed the situation Friday evening and said it started during lunchtime when a fight occurred on campus. That caused a disruption and led to students believing they heard a popping noise that could have been misconstrued as a shooting.

