Cancer survivor gives back to patients at Phoenix Children's

PHOENIX — Seven-year-old Carson Hunter is showing off her hospital gowns at her Peoria home Friday.

"I like that they have pictures on them instead of just gowns," said Carson.

They're called brave gowns and that's exactly what they helped her become. Last year, doctors discovered a large tumor on Carson's ovary. What followed of course were difficult surgeries and three rounds of chemotherapy treatment.

"Of course, the hospital did everything they could to make her comfortable with all the pain meds and everything, but it was a fight for her to learn how to sit back up again, to get out of bed was another challenge, and then to even just transfer to a wheelchair," said Carson's mom Kristi.

Inside Phoenix Children's Hospital, the dark days were made brighter when staff brought in therapy dogs, she received letters and cards from friends, but it was a gift from a child who knew her struggle well that immediately raised her spirits and comfort.

"A wonderful family in the area whose son went through his own cancer treatment gifted us brave gowns," said Kristi.

While Carson loves the designs, her mom loves the functionality.

"The nice thing, it snaps here and here, all along the side," said Kristi, pointing to the shoulder and hip line.

The snaps allow it to go on and off easier, even when Carson's body was in so much pain.

"The beauty of the brave gown, it's something she looked forward to. Wearing it brought cheer and color to the hospital room. Every nurse that came in was like, 'Oh my goodness this is so cute,' and brought a smile to her face," said Kristi.

Carson wants to do the same for all the children facing their own fight. She's now launched an online campaign, hoping you'll find it in your heart to buy a $25 gown. Her goal is by March 25, collect enough to give one to every child currently at PCH. If that image doesn't do it for you, here's Carson's final sales pitch:

"Be brave like me and give a gown," she said.

If you'd like to help Carson hit her goal, visit the link here.