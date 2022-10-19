Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Breeze Airways adding four new flights from Phoenix

New non-stop or one-stop destinations from Phoenix start at $49 one way
Breeze A220 at sunset 4.jpg
Breeze Airways
Breeze A220 at sunset 4.jpg
Posted at 9:01 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 12:01:57-04

Breeze Airways is adding four new non-stop or one-stop destinations from Phoenix starting at $49 one way.

The new destinations are Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans.

Flights to these destinations will begin in February 2023. The introductory fare ranges from $49 to $199, and tickets must be purchased by Oct. 24 for travel through May 16, 2023.

Next month, Breeze will begin a twice-a-week flight service to Provo, Utah, and Charleston, South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!