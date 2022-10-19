Breeze Airways adding four new flights from Phoenix

Breeze Airways is adding four new non-stop or one-stop destinations from Phoenix starting at $49 one way.

The new destinations are Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans.

Flights to these destinations will begin in February 2023. The introductory fare ranges from $49 to $199, and tickets must be purchased by Oct. 24 for travel through May 16, 2023.

Next month, Breeze will begin a twice-a-week flight service to Provo, Utah, and Charleston, South Carolina.