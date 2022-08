PHOENIX — Travelers will have two new destinations to choose from out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in November.

Breeze Airways has announced it will add flights between Phoenix and Provo, Utah and Charleston, South Carolina.

The twice-a-week service will be launched on November 2nd.

Breeze Airways has been investing in expansion in recent years. The company ordered about 80 new AirBus planes over the next 6 years, with the chance to add more.