Ballots damaged in USPS mail collection box fire near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department and police officials are investigating after a United States Postal Service mailbox was believed to have been set on fire overnight, damaging a number of mailed-in ballots.

Crews were called to the USPS Osborn Station, near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road, around 1:30 a.m. where a drove-up mail collection box was on fire.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but investigators were later seen going through pieces of mail that had been burned in the fire.

"Approximately 20 electoral ballots were damaged, along with additional miscellaneous mail," Phoenix Fire Department officials said. The Postal Inspector has since taken possession of the damaged ballots and mail.

What led to the fire is not yet known, but Phoenix Police Department says Phoenix Fire Department’s Arson Investigation Taskforce is performing a criminal investigation with postal inspectors and police.

ABC15 reached out to election officials for information impacting those whose ballots may have been damaged.

“We are waiting for details from law enforcement," Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said. "We encourage all voters who used that mail box in the last 36 hours to check the status of their ballots at https://BeBallotReady.Vote. Successful delivery is usually reflected on that website within 72 hours. Voters should be aware that tomorrow, October 25 is the last day to request a replacement ballot. If a voter believes they were impacted by this incident they can learn more about how to make that request at https://Request.Maricopa.Vote.”

General damaged-ballot information from Maricopa County: If you damaged your mail ballot, you may request a replacement ballot in the mail by calling (602) 506-1511 or by emailing EVreq@risc.maricopa.gov by Oct. 25, 2024. You may also request a replacement ballot by visiting any open voting location found at Locations.Maricopa.Vote.

Have more questions? You can email election officials at voterinfo@risc.maricopa.gov or call 602-506-1511 during normal business hours.