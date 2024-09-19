Arrest made in shooting of Phoenix construction workers, killing one

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a construction worker earlier this month.

Police say 31-year-old Marquea Cato was arrested overnight and will be booked into jail on murder and aggravated assault charges.

Surveillance video reportedly helped lead to the arrest.

Officials had been searching for the person responsible for the Sept. 1 shooting that happened near 40th Street and Thomas Road. The shooting left 48-year-old Alan Whitworth dead and 19-year-old Jamal Avery injured.

Watch ABC15's previous coverage of this case in the video player above.

The pair had been working on a construction project in the area when the shooting occurred.

Whitworth had recently gotten engaged and started a new electrical business.

Silent Witness had previously put out a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.