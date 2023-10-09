Arizona Girl Scouts get up-close look at forensics

PHOENIX — Roughly 500 Girl Scouts attended a forensic science fair in Phoenix on Saturday morning.

The event was the brainchild of Erin Hickson, a troop leader and forensic scientist for Phoenix Police.

The idea is to expose these young ladies to the field of forensics and give them an idea of how science is used beyond the classroom and is crucial to solving crimes.

"I think it's a positive message of just learning about science in a totally different way," explains Hickson. "When we are in school, we hear about chemistry and biology and we don't get to hear about fingerprinting. And I'm a firearms examiner. And they don't get to hear all the positive things we get to do. Maybe give them another idea for when they want to go to college and figure out what they want to do."

All of the participating officers and forensic scientists volunteered their time for the event.

This was the first year for the event but Hickson says she hopes to bring it back next year with even more girls involved.