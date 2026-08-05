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Sabrina | 3 years old | 42 lbs | female | A5165710 | Sabrina thinks every outing should include time to roll around in the grass! This playful, high-energy girl lights up when it's time to explore, play with her toys, and cool off in the pool. She knows the Spanish command for "sit", loves meeting and engaging with new people, and has enough energy to handle any adventure life throws at her. Sabrina is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Glaze Donut | 2 years old | 51 lbs | male | A5165256 | Glaze Donut has mastered the art of asking for affection. His favorite move is gently resting his chin in your hand and staring into your soul to request more pets. This chocolatey, big-headed boy is eager to be close to his people and would love to be someone's one and only dog. Glaze Donut is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Taco | 2 years old | 56 lbs | male | A5164501 | Taco has two modes: playtime and more playtime! Whether he's chasing toys, showing off his fetch skills, or proudly carrying a stuffie in his mouth, this goofy guy is always ready for fun. Taco already knows sit and loves meeting new people, and he'd make an excellent companion for someone looking for an active adventure partner. Taco is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Tawny | 5 years old | 60 lbs | female | A5166698 | Tawny is an easygoing lady who secretly has it out for your heart. She may be a little shy at first, but before long she's leaning into your legs for pets and happily keeping you company on walks. This sweet husky is friendly, knows sit and shake, and would thrive with a patient family willing to let her blossom at her own pace. Tawny is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Perla | 10 years old | 70 lbs | female | A4296606 | Perla only seeks two things in life: long walks and good company! This gentle senior is calm, affectionate, and happy to spend her days exploring the outside world. She is dog friendly and gets along well with her kennelmate, Landon. She already knows sit, stay, and paw, and she's ready to bring her quiet charm to a loving home. Perla is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Emma | 3 years old | 66 lbs | female | A5165306 | After being surrendered by her owner of 3 years, Emma is starting over. This timid but friendly girl craves companionship and is happiest getting to follow you from room to room. Emma is still figuring out potty training, but enjoys napping her days away in a crate at home. She enjoys being brushed, being told she's pretty, and peanut butter. Emma is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Lenny - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A856744 AHS

Claire - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A855251 AHS

Perla - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A856095 AHS

Sunny - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A835545 AHS

Coco - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A856593 AHS

Sam - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A856709 AHS

Spike - Spike is a sweet senior gentleman who takes diabetes in stride and handles his daily injections like a pro. Though his eyesight isn’t what it used to be, it never slows him down. He’ll happily find his way to a cozy pile of blankets, a sunny spot in the backyard, or right by your side on the couch. He’s incredibly friendly, loves a good neck scratch, and will light up the moment he hears your voice. Spike has a special way of making his people feel loved and appreciated.Good with cats, kids, and dogs (though he can become dominant towards other dogs)If you think he's the right pup for you, please fill out an application and you will be contacted to schedule a meet and greet! https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212549422 AZSDR

Meet Tiny — your new favorite little love muffin 🐾Tiny is a sweet Boston Terrier with a big personality packed into a tiny, snuggly body. Though she’s blind, she doesn’t let it slow her down—she quickly learns her surroundings and moves through life with confidence and heart.She’s fully housebroken, very food-motivated (which makes training a breeze!), and absolutely loves her toys. Tiny is happiest when she’s playing, cuddling, or getting all the attention she deserves. She’s great with kids and has a gentle, affectionate nature that makes her an amazing companion.Tiny can be a little possessive when it comes to food, so she’ll need an owner who understands her boundaries during mealtime. Because of this, she would do best as the only dog in the home, or with a proper dog meet-and-greet to make sure it’s the right match.The best part? Tiny is a low-maintenance lovebug—no medications needed, just a caring home and lots of snuggles.If you’re looking for a loyal, cuddly best friend, Tiny is ready to steal your heart 💕 AZSDR

Rudy and Peso - Rudy and Peso are a sweet bonded pair of Chihuahua mixes who are looking for a soft place to land together after their world was turned upside down. At 10 years old, these two spent their entire lives with one family before being surrendered, and while they can be a little shy when meeting new people, their gentle and loving personalities shine through once they feel safe.Rudy, the lovely little lady of the duo, and Peso, her loyal best friend, are happiest side by side and bring each other so much comfort and confidence. They are wonderful with kids, cats, and other dogs, making them an easy addition to just about any home. Whether they’re cuddling up for a nap or quietly following you around the house, these two are simply happy to be together and loved.Rudy and Peso are hoping to find a family willing to open their hearts to not one, but two deserving seniors who still have so much love left to give. https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212952428 AZSDR

Oz - Oz has heard there’s no place like him—and he’s ready to prove it. Saved from the euthanasia list, this fun-loving boy is looking for a fresh start and a family to share his big energy and even bigger heart.Oz is a true go-getter who thrives with an active lifestyle. Whether it’s going for a run, exploring new places, or heading out on an adventure, car rides, he’s always ready to go. He loves to stick his head out of the window. He loves to travel! He walks great on a leash and would love a family that enjoys getting outside and staying on the move.In his foster home, he’s also a champion cuddler. After a day of play and adventure, he’s happy to curl up close and relax with his people. He loves toys, enjoys playtime, and brings a lot of joyful energy wherever he goes.He’s housetrained and forms strong bonds with his people, especially women, embracing his role as a devoted protector. Oz does best as the only pet in the home and would prefer a household without small children. Because of his energy and curiosity, he’ll need a watchful eye around doors and gates—this clever boy is always ready to explore!Oz also takes medication for environmental allergies, but that doesn’t slow him down one bit. With the right home, structure, and outlets for his energy, he will shine as a loyal, loving, and endlessly entertaining companion.To meet Oz, please apply at azsmalldog.org/adopt AZSDR

Flint - Hello there! My name is Flint and I'm an excitable Pit Bull Shepherd mix puppy waiting to find my new furever home. I love to go on long walks and jogs when it's not too hot out with my favorite HALO friends, sometimes they compare me to the Energizer Bunny. When I'm done working my muscles I like nothing more than a peanut butter filled kong or a puzzle toy so I can exercise my brain. A high energy dog like me would need to go home to a house that has a yard for me to race around in, I wouldn't do well in an apartment or sedentary life style. I also prefer the older crowd and shouldn't go home with children under the age of 13, if you have any resident dogs feel free to bring them along so we can meet first. If I sound like the dog for you, come visit me at HALO today. HALO

Jalen | 3 years old | 51 lbs | male | A5167431 | Jalen is the kind of dog who believes every day should include a pool, a fetch session, and a pup cup to top it all off. This cheerful boy is always ready for his next adventure, whether that's exploring with his nose, showing off his sit command, or playing tug with his favorite stuffy. Jalen is an expert at sitting for treats and is ready to be someone's lovebug for life. Jalen is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Zap | 3 years old | 43 lbs | male | A5167195 | Zap looks a little electrified, but it's only because he's struck with unconditional love for you! This gentle boy is easygoing and is happiest leaning into you while politely asking for pets. Zap enjoys hiding his toys and howling at fire truck sirens. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

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