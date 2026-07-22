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Zara - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A856240 AHS

Pickle - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A853475 AHS

Snowflake | 9 years old | 47 lbs | female | A5156116 | Snowflake is proof that sugar really does come with a little spice and everything nice! This sweet senior loves stretching her legs, splashing in the kiddie pool, and lounging in the sun with her kennelmate, Ducky. She's food-motivated, easy on leash, and finds the most comfort being around people. She's an easygoing lady that will fit in well to just about any home. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Percy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A854645 AHS

Rosaria - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A853486 AHS

Rudy and Peso - Rudy and Peso are a sweet bonded pair of Chihuahua mixes who are looking for a soft place to land together after their world was turned upside down. At 10 years old, these two spent their entire lives with one family before being surrendered, and while they can be a little shy when meeting new people, their gentle and loving personalities shine through once they feel safe.Rudy, the lovely little lady of the duo, and Peso, her loyal best friend, are happiest side by side and bring each other so much comfort and confidence. They are wonderful with kids, cats, and other dogs, making them an easy addition to just about any home. Whether they’re cuddling up for a nap or quietly following you around the house, these two are simply happy to be together and loved.Rudy and Peso are hoping to find a family willing to open their hearts to not one, but two deserving seniors who still have so much love left to give. https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212952428 AZSDR

Tula | 3 years old | 45 lbs | female | A5166647 | Tula is a Formula 1 zoomie professional, and she'd like to challenge her future adopter to a race! This fireball of a pittie is also as sweet as can be and loves playing whenever possible. Tula loves fetch and trading toys with her twin sister, Keke. If you're looking for a fun-loving best friend who can keep you laughing every day, Tula may be the one for you. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Meet Tiny — your new favorite little love muffin 🐾Tiny is a sweet Boston Terrier with a big personality packed into a tiny, snuggly body. Though she’s blind, she doesn’t let it slow her down—she quickly learns her surroundings and moves through life with confidence and heart.She’s fully housebroken, very food-motivated (which makes training a breeze!), and absolutely loves her toys. Tiny is happiest when she’s playing, cuddling, or getting all the attention she deserves. She’s great with kids and has a gentle, affectionate nature that makes her an amazing companion.Tiny can be a little possessive when it comes to food, so she’ll need an owner who understands her boundaries during mealtime. Because of this, she would do best as the only dog in the home, or with a proper dog meet-and-greet to make sure it’s the right match.The best part? Tiny is a low-maintenance lovebug—no medications needed, just a caring home and lots of snuggles.If you’re looking for a loyal, cuddly best friend, Tiny is ready to steal your heart 💕 AZSDR

Jemma | 4 years old | 62 lbs | female | A5134818 | Jemma is a loving blue-eyed baby who quickly turns into the most sweet and loyal companion once you earn her trust. She walks beautifully on leash, loves leaning into pets, and already knows sit, stay, paw, and other basic commands. Jemma is fully potty trained and would do best in an active household where she can explore the great outdoors. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Spike - Spike is a sweet senior gentleman who takes diabetes in stride and handles his daily injections like a pro. Though his eyesight isn’t what it used to be, it never slows him down. He’ll happily find his way to a cozy pile of blankets, a sunny spot in the backyard, or right by your side on the couch. He’s incredibly friendly, loves a good neck scratch, and will light up the moment he hears your voice. Spike has a special way of making his people feel loved and appreciated.Good with cats, kids, and dogs (though he can become dominant towards other dogs)If you think he's the right pup for you, please fill out an application and you will be contacted to schedule a meet and greet! https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212549422 AZSDR

Hi, I'm Archie! I love spending my days dreaming about treats, as I have a knack for learning tricks, especially if there's a yummy reward involved. I adore being around people and get along well with other dogs too. If you're looking for a loyal friend to share your adventures and snacks with, I'm your guy! Adopting me means endless love and tail wags. Let's make memories together! My adoption fee is quite the deal! Not only do you get my unconditional love and a new BFF, but it also includes my spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip, and even some cool coupons! Why wait? Come meet me today! MCACC

Archibald | 9 years old | 78 lbs | male | A5166142 | Archibald is a shy, gentle senior in need of a patient family willing to let him settle in at his own pace. Once he feels comfortable, this sweet shepherd is the cuddliest creature around and will lean his entire weight onto you for emotional support. Archibald is older and las some lumps and bumps, but he has a heart full on unconditional love. If you have room in your heart, Archibald is ready to meet you. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Floki | 3 years old | 62 lbs | male | A5166793 | Looking for an adventure buddy? Floki is always ready to hit the trail, explore the yard, or show off his "shake" skills for a tasty reward. This wiggly, hyperactive German shepherd loves neck scratches, catches treats like a pro, and never turns down a chance to spend quality time with his human friends. Floki isn't sure about other dogs and needs time before being introduced to any pets at home. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Rhubarb | 4 years old | 61 lbs | female | A5165717 | Rhubarb is a textbook velcro dog. She's happiest leaning against your legs, resting her head in your lap, or rolling over for belly rubs. This gentle sweetheart would trade just about anything for a cuddle session, and her calm, affectionate nature makes her an easy dog to fall in love with. Rhubarb is a social butterfly who thrives when she's around people. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Flint - Hello there! My name is Flint and I'm an excitable Pit Bull Shepherd mix puppy waiting to find my new furever home. I love to go on long walks and jogs when it's not too hot out with my favorite HALO friends, sometimes they compare me to the Energizer Bunny. When I'm done working my muscles I like nothing more than a peanut butter filled kong or a puzzle toy so I can exercise my brain. A high energy dog like me would need to go home to a house that has a yard for me to race around in, I wouldn't do well in an apartment or sedentary life style. I also prefer the older crowd and shouldn't go home with children under the age of 13, if you have any resident dogs feel free to bring them along so we can meet first. If I sound like the dog for you, come visit me at HALO today. HALO

Oz - Oz has heard there’s no place like him—and he’s ready to prove it. Saved from the euthanasia list, this fun-loving boy is looking for a fresh start and a family to share his big energy and even bigger heart.Oz is a true go-getter who thrives with an active lifestyle. Whether it’s going for a run, exploring new places, or heading out on an adventure, car rides, he’s always ready to go. He loves to stick his head out of the window. He loves to travel! He walks great on a leash and would love a family that enjoys getting outside and staying on the move.In his foster home, he’s also a champion cuddler. After a day of play and adventure, he’s happy to curl up close and relax with his people. He loves toys, enjoys playtime, and brings a lot of joyful energy wherever he goes.He’s housetrained and forms strong bonds with his people, especially women, embracing his role as a devoted protector. Oz does best as the only pet in the home and would prefer a household without small children. Because of his energy and curiosity, he’ll need a watchful eye around doors and gates—this clever boy is always ready to explore!Oz also takes medication for environmental allergies, but that doesn’t slow him down one bit. With the right home, structure, and outlets for his energy, he will shine as a loyal, loving, and endlessly entertaining companion.To meet Oz, please apply at azsmalldog.org/adopt AZSDR

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