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Suni | 1 year old | female | A5161682 | Meet Suni, a feisty husky mix who's always ready to turn an ordinary day into an adventure. This spunky lady loves people and is happiest when she's on the move or collecting pets from new friends. Suni knows sit, shake, and has enough energy to learn any trick in the book. One warning: Once you become her best friend, she might launch herself into your arms to greet you. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Leota | 2 years old | 12 lbs | female | A5166906 | Leota came into the shelter with a missing eye, but she's not letting it stop her. Once she feels safe, this adorable little dachshund mix wants nothing more than to curl up in your lap and lean against your legs to feel safe. She's looking for a patient family who will help her build confidence and discover just how wonderful life can be. She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Lola | 6 years old | female | A5162041 | The most perfectly mellow senior dog is searching for a soft place to land! Lola is an easygoing sweetheart who rolls over for belly rubs whenever she gets the chance and is happiest on slow walks at the park. If you're looking for a calm, happy-go-lucky best friend to join you on life's adventures, Lola is your girl. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Hula Hoop | 3 years old | 42 lbs | female | A5166657 | Hula Hoop is a gentle husky with a heart as big as her eyes! She's blind, but once she hears your voice, she happily seeks you out for comfort, leaning in for back rubs and peacefully exploring by your side. This sweet girl is looking for a patient family who will help her navigate the world with love and reassurance. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Tater Tot | 1 year 3 months old | 38 lbs | male | A5162160 | Tater Tot believes every day should include zoomies, toys, and plenty of belly rubs. This dog-friendly, rowdy boy loves rolling in the grass, splashing in the pool, chasing tennis balls, and being the life of the party. He loves to explore the world with his mouth and would do best in a home that can keep teaching him some manners. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Tucker | 4 years old | 52 lbs | male | A5165403 | Tucker is a bouncy, wiggly dog who's always ready for the next adventure. He's energetic, rambunctious, and always raring to play with dogs and people alike. Tucker is a natural athlete who loves to play fetch and has even mastered the doggy treadmill. His playful personality is balanced by his affectionate side—he'll happily settle in for cuddles after a good zoomie session. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Christopher - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A852597 AHS

Linus - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A850262 AHS

Lexie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A849206 AHS

Kudi - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A846753 AHS

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Mateo - Mateo is a gentle boy with a heart full of love, just waiting for the right person to help him shine. He may start off a bit nervous in new situations, but once he feels safe and comfortable, his incredibly sweet and affectionate personality truly comes through. Mateo forms strong bonds with his people and will quickly become a loyal, loving companion.He’s still learning that the world isn’t such a scary place, and things like the leash can be a little overwhelming for him right now. With patience, understanding, and a calm environment, Mateo is already making progress and gaining confidence each day.One thing you can’t miss about Mateo is his awesome little mohawk—it gives him a bit of a rockstar look and perfectly matches his unique spirit!Mateo’s past hasn’t been the easiest—he came from the euthanasia list—but that hasn’t stopped him from having so much love to give. He just needs someone willing to go at his pace and show him kindness. In return, you’ll get a devoted best friend who will cherish you every single day. https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=213550820 AZSDR

Meet Tiny — your new favorite little love muffin 🐾Tiny is a sweet Boston Terrier with a big personality packed into a tiny, snuggly body. Though she’s blind, she doesn’t let it slow her down—she quickly learns her surroundings and moves through life with confidence and heart.She’s fully housebroken, very food-motivated (which makes training a breeze!), and absolutely loves her toys. Tiny is happiest when she’s playing, cuddling, or getting all the attention she deserves. She’s great with kids and has a gentle, affectionate nature that makes her an amazing companion.Tiny can be a little possessive when it comes to food, so she’ll need an owner who understands her boundaries during mealtime. Because of this, she would do best as the only dog in the home, or with a proper dog meet-and-greet to make sure it’s the right match.The best part? Tiny is a low-maintenance lovebug—no medications needed, just a caring home and lots of snuggles.If you’re looking for a loyal, cuddly best friend, Tiny is ready to steal your heart 💕 AZSDR

Spike - Spike is a sweet senior gentleman who takes diabetes in stride and handles his daily injections like a pro. Though his eyesight isn’t what it used to be, it never slows him down. He’ll happily find his way to a cozy pile of blankets, a sunny spot in the backyard, or right by your side on the couch. He’s incredibly friendly, loves a good neck scratch, and will light up the moment he hears your voice. Spike has a special way of making his people feel loved and appreciated.Good with cats, kids, and dogs (though he can become dominant towards other dogs)If you think he's the right pup for you, please fill out an application and you will be contacted to schedule a meet and greet! https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212549422 AZSDR

Callie | 4 years old | 49 lbs | female | A4849043 | Callie is a high-energy, playful girl who loves attention and isn’t shy about asking for it! She's lived in a home before and knows hr way around a crate and doggy door. Callie enjoys getting out for walks and exploring, though she may pull at first due to excitement before settling into a better rhythm. She’s treat-motivated, eager to learn, and would thrive with continued training and guidance. Callie would do best as the only pet in the home with no small animals and with older children who can match her energy. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Farina | 6 years old | 70 lbs | female | A4644229 | Meet an extra-fluffy husky mix who who loves living the slow life! This gentle girl is happiest when she's close to people and responds well to basic commands in Spanish. Farina can be a little timid at first, but once she warms up, she’s affectionate, calm, and loves leaning in for pets and belly rubs. She would thrive as the only dog in an adult or older-children home where she can enjoy all the love and attention to herself. Farina is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Luciano | 6 years old | 47 lbs | male | A5161787 | Luciano is a sensitive boy in need of some extra love and care. He was surrendered by his owner of 5 years after his family's living situation changed. Now, he's starting over. Luciano walks nicely on leash, takes treats gently, and knows “sit.” He would do best in a patient, experienced home that can go slow and help him build confidence at his own pace. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Jemma | 4 years old | 62 lbs | female | A5134818 | Jemma is a loving blue-eyed baby who quickly turns into the most sweet and loyal companion once you earn her trust. She walks beautifully on leash, loves leaning into pets, and already knows sit, stay, paw, and other basic commands. Jemma is fully potty trained and would do best in an active household where she can explore the great outdoors. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

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