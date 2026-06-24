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Kash | 1 year 10 months old | 98 lbs | male | A5164188 | Kash may be a big guy, but he firmly believes he's a lap dog. This lovable giant enjoys meeting people of all ages, including toddlers as young as 3. Kash is nonreactive to cats, can go up and down the stairs, and has no problem hopping in your car's backseat for an adventure. Plus, he can sit for treats! He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Max - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A838229 AHS

Dante - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778259 AHS

Goober | 3 years old | 63 lbs | male | A5153067 | Goober is the total package: handsome, affectionate, and always ready for an adventure. He loves car rides, playing fetch, and showing off his "sit" and "shake" skills for treats. This German shepherd mix has a gentle side and is happiest when he's soaking up attention or rolling over for belly rubs. Plus, he's pet-friendly and is potty trained, which means he's already ready to settle into a new home. Goober is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Shortbread - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A852432 AHS

Lincoln | 6 years old | 48 lbs | male | A5164823 | The best dogs get better with age, and Lincoln is proof of that. This sweet, easygoing gentleman has excellent leash manners, loves treats, and is always ready to stop what he's doing for a petting session. Lincoln's favorite activities include belly rubs, rubbing against his friends like a cat, and making new friends wherever he goes. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Farina | 6 years old | 70 lbs | female | A4644229 | Meet an extra-fluffy husky mix who who loves living the slow life! This gentle girl is happiest when she's close to people and responds well to basic commands in Spanish. Farina can be a little timid at first, but once she warms up, she’s affectionate, calm, and loves leaning in for pets and belly rubs. She would thrive as the only dog in an adult or older-children home where she can enjoy all the love and attention to herself. Farina is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Kudi - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A846753 AHS

Palma | 5 years old | 65 lbs | female | A5164847 | Palma is a sweet shepherd who never seems to get enough affection. She loves treats, enjoys being brushed, and has a habit of gently nudging people when they stop petting her. While she likes exploring the yard, Palma's favorite place is right by your side. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Ochoa - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A851583 AHS

Butterfly - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A846809 AHS

Ember | 4 years old | 66 lbs | female | A4753680 | German shepherd lovers, meet Ember! This smart and affectionate girl was surrendered after living in a home for at least three years, and she's already the whole package. Ember is dog-friendly and knows commands like sit, down, and shake, and she'd much rather collect pets and attention than chase after toys. She's a calm, loyal companion who is ready to leave shelter life behind and find a new forever family. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Meet Tiny — your new favorite little love muffin 🐾Tiny is a sweet Boston Terrier with a big personality packed into a tiny, snuggly body. Though she’s blind, she doesn’t let it slow her down—she quickly learns her surroundings and moves through life with confidence and heart.She’s fully housebroken, very food-motivated (which makes training a breeze!), and absolutely loves her toys. Tiny is happiest when she’s playing, cuddling, or getting all the attention she deserves. She’s great with kids and has a gentle, affectionate nature that makes her an amazing companion.Tiny can be a little possessive when it comes to food, so she’ll need an owner who understands her boundaries during mealtime. Because of this, she would do best as the only dog in the home, or with a proper dog meet-and-greet to make sure it’s the right match.The best part? Tiny is a low-maintenance lovebug—no medications needed, just a caring home and lots of snuggles.If you’re looking for a loyal, cuddly best friend, Tiny is ready to steal your heart 💕 AHS

Admirable Albert - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A841024 AHS

Moonpie | 6 years old | 55 lbs | female | A5164244 | Moonpie is proof that even the most scared dogs can blossom into social butterflies with some love and patience. She has grown to love getting attention from people and exploring the world at her own leisurely pace, one sniff at a time. Moonpie has impressed volunteers with her calm demeanor, loose-leash walking, and affectionate nature, even charming visitors of all ages at an adoption event. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Ponyo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A853435 AHS

Georgie | 3 years old | 82 lbs | male | A5166659 | Georgie has never met a stranger he didn't want to be friends with. This happy-go-lucky Rottweiler boy loves chasing toys, collecting pets from anyone nearby, and showing off tricks like sit, paw, and down. Georgie is dog-friendly and loves hunting for food just as much as he likes launching his stuffed toys into the air. Georgie's playful personality and easygoing nature make him the perfect companion for adventures big and small. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Mateo - Mateo is a gentle boy with a heart full of love, just waiting for the right person to help him shine. He may start off a bit nervous in new situations, but once he feels safe and comfortable, his incredibly sweet and affectionate personality truly comes through. Mateo forms strong bonds with his people and will quickly become a loyal, loving companion.He’s still learning that the world isn’t such a scary place, and things like the leash can be a little overwhelming for him right now. With patience, understanding, and a calm environment, Mateo is already making progress and gaining confidence each day.One thing you can’t miss about Mateo is his awesome little mohawk—it gives him a bit of a rockstar look and perfectly matches his unique spirit!Mateo’s past hasn’t been the easiest—he came from the euthanasia list—but that hasn’t stopped him from having so much love to give. He just needs someone willing to go at his pace and show him kindness. In return, you’ll get a devoted best friend who will cherish you every single day. https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=213550820 AZSDR

Jemma | 4 years old | 62 lbs | female | A5134818 | Jemma is a loving blue-eyed baby who quickly turns into the most sweet and loyal companion once you earn her trust. She walks beautifully on leash, loves leaning into pets, and already knows sit, stay, paw, and other basic commands. Jemma is fully potty trained and would do best in an active household where she can explore the great outdoors. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Flint - Hello there! My name is Flint and I'm an excitable Pit Bull Shepherd mix puppy waiting to find my new furever home. I love to go on long walks and jogs when it's not too hot out with my favorite HALO friends, sometimes they compare me to the Energizer Bunny. When I'm done working my muscles I like nothing more than a peanut butter filled kong or a puzzle toy so I can exercise my brain. A high energy dog like me would need to go home to a house that has a yard for me to race around in, I wouldn't do well in an apartment or sedentary life style. I also prefer the older crowd and shouldn't go home with children under the age of 13, if you have any resident dogs feel free to bring them along so we can meet first. If I sound like the dog for you, come visit me at HALO today. HALO

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