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Moose - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A852145 AHS

Cedar | 2 years old | 51 lbs | male | A5161022 | Cedar has been waiting a long time to find his forever home. He's a goofy, high-energy adventurer who approaches life at full speed and with a wagging tail. Whether he's splashing in a pool, chasing a toy, enjoying a pup cup, or wrestling new friends in playgroups, Cedar brings his enthusiasm wherever he goes. He knows "sit," loves treats, and has a playful personality that keeps staff and volunteers on their toes. | West shelter | Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Spike - Spike is a sweet senior gentleman who takes diabetes in stride and handles his daily injections like a pro. Though his eyesight isn’t what it used to be, it never slows him down. He’ll happily find his way to a cozy pile of blankets, a sunny spot in the backyard, or right by your side on the couch. He’s incredibly friendly, loves a good neck scratch, and will light up the moment he hears your voice. Spike has a special way of making his people feel loved and appreciated.Good with cats, kids, and dogs (though he can become dominant towards other dogs)If you think he's the right pup for you, please fill out an application and you will be contacted to schedule a meet and greet! https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212549422 AZSDR

Greetings! I'm Buckbeak!- I have the cutest and fluffiest face, don't you agree?!- Once I'm comfortable with you we'll be snuggle buddies in no time!- I love to adventure so if you need a hiking buddy I am your guy!- I can be reserved when meeting new animals so, it may take me a bit longer to adjust to them- I would be best around children ages Elementary +No appointment necessary!Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852 AAWL

Guadalupe - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A851911 AHS

Henry - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A851162 AHS

Gizmo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A849313 AHS

Mateo - Mateo is a gentle boy with a heart full of love, just waiting for the right person to help him shine. He may start off a bit nervous in new situations, but once he feels safe and comfortable, his incredibly sweet and affectionate personality truly comes through. Mateo forms strong bonds with his people and will quickly become a loyal, loving companion.He’s still learning that the world isn’t such a scary place, and things like the leash can be a little overwhelming for him right now. With patience, understanding, and a calm environment, Mateo is already making progress and gaining confidence each day.One thing you can’t miss about Mateo is his awesome little mohawk—it gives him a bit of a rockstar look and perfectly matches his unique spirit!Mateo’s past hasn’t been the easiest—he came from the euthanasia list—but that hasn’t stopped him from having so much love to give. He just needs someone willing to go at his pace and show him kindness. In return, you’ll get a devoted best friend who will cherish you every single day. https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=213550820 AZSDR

Kiera - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A844535 AHS

Jemma | 4 years old | 62 lbs | female | A5134818 | Jemma is a loving blue-eyed baby who quickly turns into the most sweet and loyal companion once you earn her trust. She walks beautifully on leash, loves leaning into pets, and already knows sit, stay, paw, and other basic commands. Jemma is fully potty trained and would do best in an active household where she can explore the great outdoors. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Flint - Hello there! My name is Flint and I'm an excitable Pit Bull Shepherd mix puppy waiting to find my new furever home. I love to go on long walks and jogs when it's not too hot out with my favorite HALO friends, sometimes they compare me to the Energizer Bunny. When I'm done working my muscles I like nothing more than a peanut butter filled kong or a puzzle toy so I can exercise my brain. A high energy dog like me would need to go home to a house that has a yard for me to race around in, I wouldn't do well in an apartment or sedentary life style. I also prefer the older crowd and shouldn't go home with children under the age of 13, if you have any resident dogs feel free to bring them along so we can meet first. If I sound like the dog for you, come visit me at HALO today. HALO

Admirable Albert - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A841024 AHS

Archibald is a sweet senior gentleman with a heart of gold and a story to tell. He’s missing his bottom jaw, but don’t let that fool you—this boy has plenty of love, personality, and joy to give. Archibald has adapted beautifully and gets around just fine; he’s living proof that different doesn’t mean difficult.He’s calm, gentle, and does wonderfully with other dogs, making him a great companion in a multi-dog home. Archibald enjoys the simple pleasures: cozy naps, soft beds, leisurely strolls, and being near his people. He’s not asking for much—just a warm home, a kind hand, and someone who sees how special he truly is.If you’re looking for a loyal friend with a unique smile and a whole lot of heart, Archibald is ready to spend his golden years loving you. AZSDR

Kewpie | 3 years old | 43 lbs | female | A5165240 | Meet Kewpie, the belly rub enthusiast who believes every stranger is just a friend she hasn't met yet. Once malnourished and weighing only 26 pounds, she has now nearly doubled in weight! This affectionate girl lights up when people stop to say hello, happily wagging her tail, leaning in for pets, and even flopping onto her back in hopes of earning some extra attention. Kewpie is treat-motivated, knows "sit" and "shake," rides nicely in the car, and has impressed volunteers with her friendly, easygoing personality. She loves being around people and would be thrilled to find a family that's ready to shower her with the affection she loves so much. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Chloe | 5 years old | 59 lbs | female | A5164896 | Chloe is a husky with a playful spirit and a talent for turning any patch of dirt into the perfect napping spot. She loves exploring, getting back rubs from her favorite people, and causing just a little chaos along the way. Chloe already knows "sit" and "shake," enjoys gentle brushing sessions, and has the sweet, social personality that makes her a joy to spend time with. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Missy Sue | 2 years old | 48 lbs | female | A5164979 | Missy Sue believes every walk should include plenty of sniffing, exploring, and opportunities for pets. This energetic but easygoing lady is the perfect package. She does well with people of all ages, is dog-friendly, and is house-trained. She'd would be the ideal best friend for anyone who seeks out adventure. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Bunny | 5 years old | 53 lbs | female | A5166198 | Bunny has a serious medical condition: her tail won't stop wagging! This wiggle worm is happiest when she's close to people, and loves flopping around so she can hog all of the attention. Bunny knows "sit," loves plush toys, and will happily paw for treats. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Moonpie | 6 years old | 55 lbs | female | A5164244 | Moonpie is proof that even the most scared dogs can blossom into social butterflies with some love and patience. She has grown to love getting attention from people and exploring the world at her own leisurely pace, one sniff at a time. Moonpie has impressed volunteers with her calm demeanor, loose-leash walking, and affectionate nature, even charming visitors of all ages at an adoption event. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Valentino: https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212914825 AZSDR

Chulo | 3 years old | 56 lbs | male | A5162873 | Chulo is a bilingual husky mix searching for a new home! He has lived with a family his whole life, and he's ready to start his next chapter with all of the skills he has already learned. He already knows “sit” in both Spanish and English and plays well with dogs his size. He also enjoys being brushed! Chulo is looking for a patient home with older children where he can continue building confidence and settling into family life. Chulo is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

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