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Star - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A847368 AHS

Catillac - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A846780 AHS

Rae | 2 years old | 64 lbs | female | A5158014 | Meet a girl who's all about playtime! Rae loves a good game of fetch, showing off her zoomies, and hogging all of the attention. She knows “sit,” takes treats gently, and is an excellent car passenger. She can be strong on leash when excited, but does best with a harness and some guidance. Rae is looking for an active home that can match her energy while continuing her training and helping her shine. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Blackberry - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A843519 AHS

Callie | 4 years old | 49 lbs | female | A4849043 | Callie is a high-energy, playful girl who loves attention and isn’t shy about asking for it! She's lived in a home before and knows hr way around a crate and doggy door. Callie enjoys getting out for walks and exploring, though she may pull at first due to excitement before settling into a better rhythm. She’s treat-motivated, eager to learn, and would thrive with continued training and guidance. Callie would do best as the only pet in the home with no small animals and with older children who can match her energy. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Chalet - Hi, my name is Chalet! I'm a spunky senior girl with plenty of pep in my step and a heart full of love. I enjoy going on adventures with my HALO friends and soaking up all the attention I can get. Whether we're out for a stroll or just relaxing together, I'm happiest when I'm with people. I'd do best in a home without cats, but I'd be happy to meet any potential dog siblings you have to see if we're a good match. If you've got a cozy spot on the couch and room in your heart for a sweet girl like me, come visit me!*I'm currently enjoying some time in foster care, but I'm still available for adoption. If you're interested in meeting me, please email foster@halorescue.org to learn more!* HALO

Zaiai - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A840952 AHS

Flint - Hello there! My name is Flint and I'm an excitable Pit Bull Shepherd mix puppy waiting to find my new furever home. I love to go on long walks and jogs when it's not too hot out with my favorite HALO friends, sometimes they compare me to the Energizer Bunny. When I'm done working my muscles I like nothing more than a peanut butter filled kong or a puzzle toy so I can exercise my brain. A high energy dog like me would need to go home to a house that has a yard for me to race around in, I wouldn't do well in an apartment or sedentary life style. I also prefer the older crowd and shouldn't go home with children under the age of 13, if you have any resident dogs feel free to bring them along so we can meet first. If I sound like the dog for you, come visit me at HALO today. HALO

Thor - Hi there! My name is Thor and I'm big and strong like the Thunder God himself. I'm a loveable guy who is very active when it's time for my walks, and I would love to put my strength to good use like my ancestors before me, pulling carts. I've been housed with other dogs and was quite playful with them, but because of my size and energy, I would need to meet my new four-legged housemates before joining the pack. A home that has a yard would be perfect for me, and an apartment would be too cramped. Come visit me at HALO for your very own Norse Legend! HALO

Brownie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A847114 AHS

Valentino: https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212914825 AZSDR

Princess - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A847534 AHS

Nicky - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A846650 AHS

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Nanook - Nanook is an active, fun-loving guy who's always ready for his next adventure! He loves to play, stretch his legs, and would thrive in a home with a secure yard where he can run around and burn off his energy. This handsome pup has previously lived with another dog and even cats, so with proper introductions, he has the potential to do well with other furry friends. Because every dog dynamic is different, we do ask that Nanook meet any canine companions in the home before adoption to make sure it's a great match for everyone. With the right fit and an active family, Nanook will make a loyal, playful, and happy companion. If he sounds like the pup for you come down to HALO and meet this fun loving guy today! HALO

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