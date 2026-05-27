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Winn Dixie | 5 years old | 28 lbs | female | A5163616 | Winn Dixie is a smart and playful cattle dog mix with lots of personality!. This sweet girl already knows an impressive list of tricks including “sit,” “down,” “spin,” “shake,” and “wait,” and she loves showing them off for treats and attention. She enjoys exploring, leaping into people's laps, and learning new things along the way. Winn Dixie would thrive in a home that can continue to teach her new skills while giving her an outlet for her energy. Winn Dixie is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Blackberry - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A843519 AHS

Juno | 2 years old | 60 lbs | male | A5164652 | Meet a playful American Staffy mix who’s ready to find a family to love! This handsome boy is more of an independent fellow who is happiest exploring and sniffing around as much as he can. Juno loves playing fetch, although he doesn't know how to return the ball to keep the game going Juno would thrive with a patient adopter who can continue building his confidence and help guide him into the amazing companion he’s meant to be. Juno is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Archibald is a sweet senior gentleman with a heart of gold and a story to tell. He’s missing his bottom jaw, but don’t let that fool you—this boy has plenty of love, personality, and joy to give. Archibald has adapted beautifully and gets around just fine; he’s living proof that different doesn’t mean difficult.He’s calm, gentle, and does wonderfully with other dogs, making him a great companion in a multi-dog home. Archibald enjoys the simple pleasures: cozy naps, soft beds, leisurely strolls, and being near his people. He’s not asking for much—just a warm home, a kind hand, and someone who sees how special he truly is.If you’re looking for a loyal friend with a unique smile and a whole lot of heart, Archibald is ready to spend his golden years loving you. AZSDR

Marabelle | 3 years old | 81 lbs | female | A5161674 | Marabelle is a big girl with an even bigger heart. This beautiful mastiff mix may be shy at first, but with patience and a calm approach, she quickly warms up and becomes incredibly loving. She already knows “sit” and “shake,” takes treats gently, and has been calm and non-reactive around other dogs on walks. Marabelle can be a bit of a leash puller, but she can't help it with her size! This snowy angel is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Pigeon - Pigeon is a sweet, playful pup who has clearly taken the blue pill and chosen the path of adventure. His favorite activity? Car rides. The moment the keys jingle, he’s ready to jack into the system and ride shotgun like the ultimate co-pilot.Inside the house, Pigeon enters toy mode—tossing, chasing, and proudly carrying his favorite squeaky treasures like he’s secured valuable data from the Matrix. He’s also surprisingly cool with cats, navigating the feline world with calm curiosity and good manners.Every once in a while, Pigeon experiences a small system glitch, so he takes a simple daily medication that keeps everything running smoothly. The glitches are rare and well-managed, and they don’t slow him down from enjoying life in the real world.If you’re looking for a loyal sidekick, toy enthusiast, and road-trip partner, Pigeon is ready to unplug from the shelter and start his next mission with you. https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212409468 AZSDR

Lestat | 6 years old | 62 lbs | male | A5162089 | Lestat is ready to start over after being surrendered by his owner of 8 years. This easygoing boy is timid but loves leisurely walks, quiet companionship, and playtime when he's comfortable. Lestat is dog-friendly and already knows commands like “sit,” “shake,” and “lay down.” He is crate-trained, potty-trained, and would make a wonderful companion for someone looking for a loyal, playful best friend. Lestat is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Clarence | 3 years old | 48 lbs | male | A5164450 | Clarence is a sweet, social pittie who already knows what it means to be part of a family and is ready to find that feeling again. This affectionate boy loves being close to his people, getting booty scratches, and fully believes he's one big lapdog. Clarence is playful, friendly, and has done well meeting other dogs at the dog park. He already knows “sit” and “stay,” walks nicely on leash, and has an easygoing, wiggly personality that makes him hard not to love. Clarence is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Wiz | 3 years old | 53 lbs | male | A5162605 | Wiz is a playful, affectionate boy who is equal parts goofy and smart! He already knows commands like “sit,” “paw,” and “down,” and he loves showing off for treats and attention. Wiz would thrive with a family that can continue building his confidence and helping him channel his energy in positive ways. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Valentino: https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212914825 AZSDR

Nola | 6 years old | 54 lbs | female | A5163253 | Nola is the sweetest shelter pup in town! She loves toys, enjoys splashing in the kiddie pool, and is happiest when she’s close to her people. Nola already knows “sit” and “shake,” walks nicely on leash, and has shown what a calm, loving companion she can be. While she can be a little timid at first, she warms up quickly and becomes incredibly engaged and affectionate with her handler. Nola would love a patient home where she can continue building confidence and enjoying all the love she has to give. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Bessie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A837565 AHS

Chulo | 3 years old | 56 lbs | male | A5162873 | Chulo is a bilingual husky mix searching for a new home! He has lived with a family his whole life, and he's ready to start his next chapter with all of the skills he has already learned. He already knows “sit” in both Spanish and English and plays well with dogs his size. He also enjoys being brushed! Chulo is looking for a patient home with older children where he can continue building confidence and settling into family life. Chulo is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Grinch - Grinch is a true cuddler who wants nothing more than to be close to his person. He will nap in your lap, by your side, and yes… sleep right on your chest if you’ll let him. Grinch believes the very top of the couch is prime real estate, and he’ll happily perch there. He loves his walks, enjoys feeling the wind in his fur on car rides, and finds the most comfort simply being with his human. While Grinch may start off shy and guarded, once he feels safe, his walls melt away and he reveals the most affectionate, loyal, and loving heart.Grinch can be a bit “grinchy” around other dogs. What he lacks in canine friendliness, he more than makes up for in human devotion.https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212332479 AZSDR

Thor - Hi there! My name is Thor and I'm big and strong like the Thunder God himself. I'm a loveable guy who is very active when it's time for my walks, and I would love to put my strength to good use like my ancestors before me, pulling carts. I've been housed with other dogs and was quite playful with them, but because of my size and energy, I would need to meet my new four-legged housemates before joining the pack. A home that has a yard would be perfect for me, and an apartment would be too cramped. Come visit me at HALO for your very own Norse Legend! HALO

Chulo | 3 years old | 56 lbs | male | A5162873 | Chulo is a soft-hearted husky who is adjusting to living in a shelter after living in a home his whole life. This mellow fellow responds best to reassurance and kindness as he builds confidence in new places. Chulo knows "sit" in Spanish and English and has done well with other dogs. He is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Nanook - Nanook is an active, fun-loving guy who's always ready for his next adventure! He loves to play, stretch his legs, and would thrive in a home with a secure yard where he can run around and burn off his energy. This handsome pup has previously lived with another dog and even cats, so with proper introductions, he has the potential to do well with other furry friends. Because every dog dynamic is different, we do ask that Nanook meet any canine companions in the home before adoption to make sure it's a great match for everyone. With the right fit and an active family, Nanook will make a loyal, playful, and happy companion. If he sounds like the pup for you come down to HALO and meet this fun loving guy today! HALO

Jet | 4 years old | 43 lbs | female | A5159982 | Jet is a diamond in the rough waiting for her turn to be noticed. She's a staff favorite because she loves to greet everyone she sees, no matter their age. She is especially fond of children and was played with and walking by middle school-aged kids in her last home. She's a smart girl who knows how to "sit," "wait," "kennel," and "heel," and she can't wait to learn more tricks. She’s energetic and adventurous, but also has a gentle, cuddly side that makes her a total lovebug. Jet would thrive as the only queen of your castle. Jet is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Farina | 6 years old | 70 lbs | female | A4644229 | Meet an extra-fluffy husky mix who who loves living the slow life! This gentle girl is happiest when she's close to people and responds well to basic commands in Spanish. Farina can be a little timid at first, but once she warms up, she’s affectionate, calm, and loves leaning in for pets and belly rubs. She would thrive as the only dog in an adult or older-children home where she can enjoy all the love and attention to herself. Farina is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

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