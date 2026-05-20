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Jet | 4 years old | 43 lbs | female | A5159982 | Jet is a diamond in the rough waiting for her turn to be noticed. She's a staff favorite because she loves to greet everyone she sees, no matter their age. She is especially fond of children and was played with and walking by middle school-aged kids in her last home. She's a smart girl who knows how to "sit," "wait," "kennel," and "heel," and she can't wait to learn more tricks. She’s energetic and adventurous, but also has a gentle, cuddly side that makes her a total lovebug. Jet would thrive as the only queen of your castle. Jet is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Mateo - Mateo is a gentle boy with a heart full of love, just waiting for the right person to help him shine. He may start off a bit nervous in new situations, but once he feels safe and comfortable, his incredibly sweet and affectionate personality truly comes through. Mateo forms strong bonds with his people and will quickly become a loyal, loving companion.He’s still learning that the world isn’t such a scary place, and things like the leash can be a little overwhelming for him right now. With patience, understanding, and a calm environment, Mateo is already making progress and gaining confidence each day.One thing you can’t miss about Mateo is his awesome little mohawk—it gives him a bit of a rockstar look and perfectly matches his unique spirit!Mateo’s past hasn’t been the easiest—he came from the euthanasia list—but that hasn’t stopped him from having so much love to give. He just needs someone willing to go at his pace and show him kindness. In return, you’ll get a devoted best friend who will cherish you every single day. https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=213550820 AZSDR

Dusty - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A849005 AHS

Pigeon - Pigeon is a sweet, playful pup who has clearly taken the blue pill and chosen the path of adventure. His favorite activity? Car rides. The moment the keys jingle, he’s ready to jack into the system and ride shotgun like the ultimate co-pilot.Inside the house, Pigeon enters toy mode—tossing, chasing, and proudly carrying his favorite squeaky treasures like he’s secured valuable data from the Matrix. He’s also surprisingly cool with cats, navigating the feline world with calm curiosity and good manners.Every once in a while, Pigeon experiences a small system glitch, so he takes a simple daily medication that keeps everything running smoothly. The glitches are rare and well-managed, and they don’t slow him down from enjoying life in the real world.If you’re looking for a loyal sidekick, toy enthusiast, and road-trip partner, Pigeon is ready to unplug from the shelter and start his next mission with you. https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212409468 AZSDR

Nanook - Nanook is an active, fun-loving guy who's always ready for his next adventure! He loves to play, stretch his legs, and would thrive in a home with a secure yard where he can run around and burn off his energy. This handsome pup has previously lived with another dog and even cats, so with proper introductions, he has the potential to do well with other furry friends. Because every dog dynamic is different, we do ask that Nanook meet any canine companions in the home before adoption to make sure it's a great match for everyone. With the right fit and an active family, Nanook will make a loyal, playful, and happy companion. If he sounds like the pup for you come down to HALO and meet this fun loving guy today! HALO

Spike - Spike is a sweet senior gentleman who takes diabetes in stride and handles his daily injections like a pro. Though his eyesight isn’t what it used to be, it never slows him down. He’ll happily find his way to a cozy pile of blankets, a sunny spot in the backyard, or right by your side on the couch. He’s incredibly friendly, loves a good neck scratch, and will light up the moment he hears your voice. Spike has a special way of making his people feel loved and appreciated.Good with cats, kids, and dogs (though he can become dominant towards other dogs)If you think he's the right pup for you, please fill out an application and you will be contacted to schedule a meet and greet! https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212549422 AZSDR

Michelin | 5 years old | 100 lbs | male | A5164232 | Michelin is an 100-pound heavyweight with a gentle soul and an easygoing personality. This big fluffy guy walks beautifully on leash and prefers to stay close to his people, leaning in softly for pets and affection whenever he gets the chance. Michelin already knows “sit,” “shake,” and has a calm, friendly demeanor that makes him an easy companion to spend time with. If you’re looking for a loyal best friend who enjoys peaceful walks and quiet company, Michelin may be the perfect fit for you. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Jazz - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A847140 AHS

Spots - Spots is an affectionate, playful, hypoallergenic boy who wins over everyone he meets—people can’t resist stopping to pet him! Spots loves long walks, trips to the dog park, and playing fetch or tug-of-war with his favorite toys. He gets along well with dogs of all sizes, though he especially enjoys companions whose personalities match his playful energy.Spots can be a little stubborn at times, often stopping to investigate the world around him, and he takes fluoxetine to help manage his isolation anxiety. He does best in a calm, structured home where he won’t be left alone for long periods and would love another compatible dog companion by his side. With patient, understanding guardians, Spots will thrive as a loyal and loving best friend. https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=213566426 AZSDR

Jaeger | 7 years old | 55 lbs | male | A5164584 | Jaeger is adjusting to shelter life after he was surrendered by the only family he's ever known. Now, this smart and curious German shepherd is ready to explore the world with his future best friend by his side. This handsome boy is cat-friendly, potty trained, and knows commands in multiple languages! He would do best with an experienced adopter who can continue working on his leash manners and provide a secure home environment. Jaeger is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Lucy and Gordo - https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=213633330 AZSDR

Farina | 6 years old | 70 lbs | female | A4644229 | Meet an extra-fluffy husky mix who who loves living the slow life! This gentle girl is happiest when she's close to people and responds well to basic commands in Spanish. Farina can be a little timid at first, but once she warms up, she’s affectionate, calm, and loves leaning in for pets and belly rubs. She would thrive as the only dog in an adult or older-children home where she can enjoy all the love and attention to herself. Farina is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Grinch - Grinch is a true cuddler who wants nothing more than to be close to his person. He will nap in your lap, by your side, and yes… sleep right on your chest if you’ll let him. Grinch believes the very top of the couch is prime real estate, and he’ll happily perch there. He loves his walks, enjoys feeling the wind in his fur on car rides, and finds the most comfort simply being with his human. While Grinch may start off shy and guarded, once he feels safe, his walls melt away and he reveals the most affectionate, loyal, and loving heart.Grinch can be a bit “grinchy” around other dogs. What he lacks in canine friendliness, he more than makes up for in human devotion.https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212332479 AZSDR

Bessie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A837565 AHS

Underbite | 1 year old | 11 lbs | male | A5162919 | Underbite has already been at the shelter for a month, which is a long time for a little dog! He can be nervous in new situations, but he's no stranger to living in a home. Underbite already knows commands like “sit,” “stay,” “down,” “stop,” and is crate trained. In his last home, he lived with 7 other dogs, so he would welcome having other four-legged pets as friends. This sensitive little guy would thrive in a patient home that will help him grow at his own pace. Underbite is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Cornelius - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A848050 AHS

Gelato | 2 years old | 63 lbs | male | A5158874 | Gelato is a playful, energetic staff favorite who has truly come out of his shell at the shelter! Once a timid newcomer, this Carolina dog mix now spends his days running zoomies, splashing in the pool, and being the most rambunctious boy in playgroups. He’s smart, treat-motivated, and already knows “sit.” Gelato would thrive with an active, experienced adopter who can continue building his leash skills and give him plenty of exercise and enrichment. He would do best in a home without children or small animals. Gelato is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Archibald is a sweet senior gentleman with a heart of gold and a story to tell. He’s missing his bottom jaw, but don’t let that fool you—this boy has plenty of love, personality, and joy to give. Archibald has adapted beautifully and gets around just fine; he’s living proof that different doesn’t mean difficult.He’s calm, gentle, and does wonderfully with other dogs, making him a great companion in a multi-dog home. Archibald enjoys the simple pleasures: cozy naps, soft beds, leisurely strolls, and being near his people. He’s not asking for much—just a warm home, a kind hand, and someone who sees how special he truly is.If you’re looking for a loyal friend with a unique smile and a whole lot of heart, Archibald is ready to spend his golden years loving you. AZSDR

Valentino: https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212914825 AZSDR

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