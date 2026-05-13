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Marty - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A847461 AHS

Nola | 6 years old | 54 lbs | female | A5163253 | Nola is the sweetest shelter pup in town! She loves toys, enjoys splashing in the kiddie pool, and is happiest when she’s close to her people. Nola already knows “sit” and “shake,” walks nicely on leash, and has shown what a calm, loving companion she can be. While she can be a little timid at first, she warms up quickly and becomes incredibly engaged and affectionate with her handler. Nola would love a patient home where she can continue building confidence and enjoying all the love she has to give. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Surya | 2 years old | 45 lbs | female | A5163464 | Meet a gentle, loving girl in need of a second chance! Surya can be a little shy in new environments, especially around loud or busy spaces, but she warms up quickly. She’s smart, curious, and already starting to learn basic cues like “sit.” Surya would thrive in a calm, patient home that can give her time to blossom at her own pace. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Nanook - Nanook is an active, fun-loving guy who's always ready for his next adventure! He loves to play, stretch his legs, and would thrive in a home with a secure yard where he can run around and burn off his energy. This handsome pup has previously lived with another dog and even cats, so with proper introductions, he has the potential to do well with other furry friends. Because every dog dynamic is different, we do ask that Nanook meet any canine companions in the home before adoption to make sure it's a great match for everyone. With the right fit and an active family, Nanook will make a loyal, playful, and happy companion. If he sounds like the pup for you come down to HALO and meet this fun loving guy today! HALO

Daisy | 3 years old | 56 lbs | female | A5162942 | Daisy is a smart, playful shepherd mix with lots of love to share. She already knows commands like “sit” and “stay,” and she’s eager to keep learning with her future family. Daisy loves attention, enjoys exploring, and will happily join you on all of life’s adventures. Daisy would thrive in an active home with older children that can match her playful spirit! She is available for adoption at the East shelter. MCACC

Chalet - Hi, my name is Chalet! I'm a spunky senior girl with plenty of pep in my step and a heart full of love. I enjoy going on adventures with my HALO friends and soaking up all the attention I can get. Whether we're out for a stroll or just relaxing together, I'm happiest when I'm with people. I'd do best in a home without cats, but I'd be happy to meet any potential dog siblings you have to see if we're a good match. If you've got a cozy spot on the couch and room in your heart for a sweet girl like me, come visit me!*I'm currently enjoying some time in foster care, but I'm still available for adoption. If you're interested in meeting me, please email foster@halorescue.org to learn more!* HALO

Milo | 6 years old | 57 lbs | male | A5162707 | After 6 years of living in a home, Milo is starting over. He's a sensitive, affectionate boy looking for a calm home where he can feel safe and loved. Shelter life can feel overwhelming for him at first, but once he warms up, he becomes a loyal shadow. Milo is dog-friendly, gets along with people of all ages, and is fully housetrained. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Flint - Hello there! My name is Flint and I'm an excitable Pit Bull Shepherd mix puppy waiting to find my new furever home. I love to go on long walks and jogs when it's not too hot out with my favorite HALO friends, sometimes they compare me to the Energizer Bunny. When I'm done working my muscles I like nothing more than a peanut butter filled kong or a puzzle toy so I can exercise my brain. A high energy dog like me would need to go home to a house that has a yard for me to race around in, I wouldn't do well in an apartment or sedentary life style. I also prefer the older crowd and shouldn't go home with children under the age of 13, if you have any resident dogs feel free to bring them along so we can meet first. If I sound like the dog for you, come visit me at HALO today. HALO

Chulo | 3 years old | 56 lbs | male | A5162873 | Chulo is a soft-hearted husky who is adjusting to living in a shelter after living in a home his whole life. This mellow fellow responds best to reassurance and kindness as he builds confidence in new places. Chulo knows "sit" in Spanish and English and has done well with other dogs. He is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Valentino: https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212914825 AZSDR

Wiz | 3 years old | 53 lbs | male | A5162605 | Wiz is a playful, affectionate boy who is equal parts goofy and smart! He already knows commands like “sit,” “paw,” and “down,” and he loves showing off for treats and attention. Wiz would thrive with a family that can continue building his confidence and helping him channel his energy in positive ways. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Ribbit - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A847001 AHS

Astro - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A829903 AHS

Bentley - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A843785 AHS

Maggie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A845756 AHS

Nicky - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A846650 AHS

Rae | 2 years old | 64 lbs | female | A5158014 | Meet a girl who's all about playtime! Rae loves a good game of fetch, showing off her zoomies, and hogging all of the attention. She knows “sit,” takes treats gently, and is an excellent car passenger. She can be strong on leash when excited, but does best with a harness and some guidance. Rae is looking for an active home that can match her energy while continuing her training and helping her shine. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Callie | 4 years old | 49 lbs | female | A4849043 | Callie is a high-energy, playful girl who loves attention and isn’t shy about asking for it! She's lived in a home before and knows hr way around a crate and doggy door. Callie enjoys getting out for walks and exploring, though she may pull at first due to excitement before settling into a better rhythm. She’s treat-motivated, eager to learn, and would thrive with continued training and guidance. Callie would do best as the only pet in the home with no small animals and with older children who can match her energy. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Fauna | 2 years old | 48 lbs | female | A5160953 | Meet a girl who just graduated from motherhood. Fauna gave birth to a litter of nine puppies, and while they have all been adopted, she is still here. She melts right into people and rests her head in laps to soak up every bit of affection she can. Fauna prefers calm, peaceful moments over chaos and would thrive in a patient home. Fauna is ready to trade shelter life for naps and companionship. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Luciano | 6 years old | 47 lbs | male | A5161787 | Luciano is a sensitive boy in need of some extra love and care. He was surrendered by his owner of 5 years after his family's living situation changed. Now, he's starting over. Luciano walks nicely on leash, takes treats gently, and knows “sit.” He would do best in a patient, experienced home that can go slow and help him build confidence at his own pace. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

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