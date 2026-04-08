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Zoro | 7 years old | 86 lbs | male | A5161649 | Zoro is a volunteer favorite, and it's easy to see why. This sweet, easygoing senior has a curious personality and loves to explore. His favorite game is chase, and knows commands including sit, down, and shake. Zoro loves long walks and would make the ideal partner for just about any adventure. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Bentley - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A839940 AHS

Valentino: https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212914825 AZSDR

Mountain | 2 years old | 79 lbs | female | A5161696 | Mountain's tail never stops wagging because he knows his forever family is just around the corner. He's a soft, gentle giant that enjoys sunbathing, playing with toys, and leisurely walks. Mountain is an excellent leash walker who will make an excellent companion. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Sunny - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A844131 AHS

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Wild Willie: https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212657372 AZSDR

Archibald is a sweet senior gentleman with a heart of gold and a story to tell. He’s missing his bottom jaw, but don’t let that fool you—this boy has plenty of love, personality, and joy to give. Archibald has adapted beautifully and gets around just fine; he’s living proof that different doesn’t mean difficult.He’s calm, gentle, and does wonderfully with other dogs, making him a great companion in a multi-dog home. Archibald enjoys the simple pleasures: cozy naps, soft beds, leisurely strolls, and being near his people. He’s not asking for much—just a warm home, a kind hand, and someone who sees how special he truly is.If you’re looking for a loyal friend with a unique smile and a whole lot of heart, Archibald is ready to spend his golden years loving you. AZSDR

Cleo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A843497 AHS

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Kita | 1 year 6 months old | 20 lbs | female | A5162461 | Tripod alert! Kita may be missing a leg, but her love is more than enough to keep her up and playing. Kita was surrendered after her owner lost their home and could no longer afford to keep her. She does well with cats, dogs of all sizes, and loves children. Kita is crate-trained, potty-trained, and knows how to sit. She is available at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Butter Bean | 3 years old | 40 lbs | female | A5161772 | Meet the world's happiest truffle pig! Butter Bean is a shelter sweetheart who captures the hearts of everyone she meets. She's a lover girl who leans her whole body into a petting session and snorts when she's satisfied. This playful lady is happiest when she's around people, and she's ready for a best friend. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Bear | 5 years old | 56 lbs | male | A5160902 | Bear's dream is to become someone's shadow! He's not about the independent life - he prefers being as clingy as possible. He enjoys weaving around people's legs and his signature move is rolling over for belly rubs. Bear can be found at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Feyra | 4 years old | 57 lbs | female | A5157033 | Feyra has been waiting a long time to find her family! She's a bundle of energy who is always ready to play. Feyra is a pro at playing fetch and takes every moment in a play yard as an invitation to throw a ball. She's still learning the ropes of good doggy behavior, so she need a patient friend who can teach her manners. This loving lady is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Kimchi - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A843578 AHS

Bella Wiggles: https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=213247172 AZSDR

Cream Puff - Cream Puff is a darling boy looking for a mature and understanding family. He has a tongue he can hardly hold and loves to give sloppy kisses. Cream Puff loves love but also loves to have his boundaries respected. He is good with dog savvy people but not good with his face being grabbed. With just a moment to warm up he will be in your lap & jump to get back on you if you get up. Cream Puff was saved from the euthanasia list at a local shelter, so we know little about his in home habits, so he may need patience learning and adjusting. To meet Cream Puff please come to the shelter anytime during business hours. AZSDR

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Moose: https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=210461773 AZSDR

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