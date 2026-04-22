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Nanook - Nanook is an active, fun-loving guy who's always ready for his next adventure! He loves to play, stretch his legs, and would thrive in a home with a secure yard where he can run around and burn off his energy. This handsome pup has previously lived with another dog and even cats, so with proper introductions, he has the potential to do well with other furry friends. Because every dog dynamic is different, we do ask that Nanook meet any canine companions in the home before adoption to make sure it's a great match for everyone. With the right fit and an active family, Nanook will make a loyal, playful, and happy companion. If he sounds like the pup for you come down to HALO and meet this fun loving guy today! HALO

Bella - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A833815 AHS

Maverick - Howdy! My name is Maverick, and I'm a super sweet boy in search of my forever home. home. I'm a Labrador mix with plenty of energy, and I've previously lived with cats, dogs, and older children. I love swimming and going for hikes, and I'll happily trot down a trail with you when the weather is nice. I don't do well with stairs, so I'll need a ground-floor home. I'm potty trained and ready to show you how great life can be together. After all that adventure, I'm also a total cuddle bug who loves lounging and snuggling on the couch with you. I'm truly a "one of a kind" dog, and if you're interested in meeting me, come visit me at HALO. I am also eligible for the Staycation Foster-to-Adopt Program, so you can spend time getting to know me in your home before making things official! HALO

Cobie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A843258 AHS

Josie - Meet Josie!This sweet fawn-colored shepherd mix puppy is full of love and playfulness! Josie is still learning the ropes and will need basic puppy training to help her grow into her best self. She did great with her brother, though proper introductions are always recommended. Her history with kids and cats is unknown, as she's still just a pup. Looking for a playful, loving addition to your family? Come down to HALO and meet Josie! HALO

Chalet - Hi, my name is Chalet! I'm a spunky senior girl with plenty of pep in my step and a heart full of love. I enjoy going on adventures with my HALO friends and soaking up all the attention I can get. Whether we're out for a stroll or just relaxing together, I'm happiest when I'm with people. I'd do best in a home without cats, but I'd be happy to meet any potential dog siblings you have to see if we're a good match. If you've got a cozy spot on the couch and room in your heart for a sweet girl like me, come visit me!*I'm currently enjoying some time in foster care, but I'm still available for adoption. If you're interested in meeting me, please email foster@halorescue.org to learn more!* HALO

Abel - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A845395 AHS

Thor - Hi there! My name is Thor and I'm big and strong like the Thunder God himself. I'm a loveable guy who is very active when it's time for my walks, and I would love to put my strength to good use like my ancestors before me, pulling carts. I've been housed with other dogs and was quite playful with them, but because of my size and energy, I would need to meet my new four-legged housemates before joining the pack. A home that has a yard would be perfect for me, and an apartment would be too cramped. Come visit me at HALO for your very own Norse Legend! HALO

Quinten - Hi there! My name is Quinten, and I'm a happy pup on the search for my forever home. I'm still a puppy, which means I have lots of energy and would thrive in an active home that's ready to take me on adventures and help me grow into the best gentleman I can be. I'm smart and love to learn, so training will be a fun and rewarding way for us to bond. Because I'm such a bouncy, playful guy, I'd do best in a home with older kids who can match my enthusiasm. I'm also open to having a dog sibling, but we should meet first to make sure we're a great match. I'd love a playful companion who can keep up with my vibe! I'll need a home with a yard where I can romp and play when we're not out exploring. And once I've burned off my energy, I'm always ready to settle in for some well-earned snuggles. If I sound like the perfect addition to your family, come meet me today! I'm also eligible for the Staycation Foster-to-Adopt Program, so you can spend time getting to know me in your home before making things official. I can't wait to meet you! HALO

Blitz | 8 years old | 46 lbs | female | A4875543 | Blitz is a gentle soul and the perfect quiet companion. She may be a little shy at first, but once she feels safe, she blossoms into a sweet cuddle bug who loves a good petting session. This soft, easygoing girl would love a patient home where she can build confidence and share all the snuggles she has to offer. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Cutie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A843728 AHS

Lumi | 3 years old | 48 lbs | female | A5155776 | Lumi can always be found with a wagging tail and a toy in her mouth! This feisty, fun-loving gal knows several tricks, including sit, shake, and lay down, and is excited to learn more in her future home. Lumi loves toys and treats and has a gentle personality that makes people fall in love. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Feyra | 4 years old | 57 lbs | female | A5157033 | Feyra has been waiting a long time to find her family! She's a bundle of energy who is always ready to play. Feyra is a pro at playing fetch and takes every moment in a play yard as an invitation to throw a ball. She's still learning the ropes of good doggy behavior, so she need a patient friend who can teach her manners. This loving lady is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Little Nugget - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A693671 AHS

Cream Puff - Cream Puff is a darling boy looking for a mature and understanding family. He has a tongue he can hardly hold and loves to give sloppy kisses. Cream Puff loves love but also loves to have his boundaries respected. He is good with dog savvy people but not good with his face being grabbed. With just a moment to warm up he will be in your lap & jump to get back on you if you get up. Cream Puff was saved from the euthanasia list at a local shelter, so we know little about his in home habits, so he may need patience learning and adjusting. To meet Cream Puff please come to the shelter anytime during business hours. AZSDR

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Archibald is a sweet senior gentleman with a heart of gold and a story to tell. He’s missing his bottom jaw, but don’t let that fool you—this boy has plenty of love, personality, and joy to give. Archibald has adapted beautifully and gets around just fine; he’s living proof that different doesn’t mean difficult.He’s calm, gentle, and does wonderfully with other dogs, making him a great companion in a multi-dog home. Archibald enjoys the simple pleasures: cozy naps, soft beds, leisurely strolls, and being near his people. He’s not asking for much—just a warm home, a kind hand, and someone who sees how special he truly is.If you’re looking for a loyal friend with a unique smile and a whole lot of heart, Archibald is ready to spend his golden years loving you. AZSDR

Flint - Hello there! My name is Flint and I'm an excitable Pit Bull Shepherd mix puppy waiting to find my new furever home. I love to go on long walks and jogs when it's not too hot out with my favorite HALO friends, sometimes they compare me to the Energizer Bunny. When I'm done working my muscles I like nothing more than a peanut butter filled kong or a puzzle toy so I can exercise my brain. A high energy dog like me would need to go home to a house that has a yard for me to race around in, I wouldn't do well in an apartment or sedentary life style. I also prefer the older crowd and shouldn't go home with children under the age of 13, if you have any resident dogs feel free to bring them along so we can meet first. If I sound like the dog for you, come visit me at HALO today. HALO

Buddy - Meet Buddy! This happy, young cattle dog is smart, active, and loves to herd, he'll need a job and plenty of structure to thrive! Buddy loves attention and pets, but needs a house (no apartments) with a big yard to burn off energy. He'll do best in a home with kids over 6. He's great with other dogs; cats and younger kids are unknown. Ready for a loyal, hard-working best friend? Come down to HALO and give Buddy the job he's been waiting for! HALO

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