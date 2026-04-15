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Bubba | 3 years | 61 lbs | male | A5159264 | Meet Bubba, a shy guy who warms up quickly into a playful, loving companion. He knows sit and shake and has shown great manners on outings where his calm, easygoing nature really shines—especially when he’s getting all the attention. Bubba would thrive best in a patient home that will help build his confidence through kindness and routine. Bubba is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Little Nugget - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A693671 AHS

Phantom | 2 years old | 48 lbs | male | A5160411 | Meet the most playful, energetic pup in town! He's timid around strangers, but he’s affectionate, fun-loving, and always ready for a game of fetch or some well-earned belly rubs. Phantom knows sit, down, and shake and gets along with other dogs. With a little continued training and a patient home, this sweet, eager-to-please boy will blossom into an amazing best friend. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Snoopy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A844892 AHS

Lacey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A646612 AHS

Blitz | 8 years old | 46 lbs | female | A4875543 | Blitz is a gentle soul and the perfect quiet companion. She may be a little shy at first, but once she feels safe, she blossoms into a sweet cuddle bug who loves a good petting session. This soft, easygoing girl would love a patient home where she can build confidence and share all the snuggles she has to offer. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Cucumber - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A842965 AHS

Lyla | 2 years | 44 lbs | female | A5155005 | Lyla is a playful, affectionate girl who loves people and isn’t shy about asking for attention. She’s smart and already knows sit, stay, and shake, and she’s eager to keep learning! Lyla would do best as the only pet where she can fully shine as someone’s devoted companion. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Knight - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A844537 AHS

Jack | 2 years old | 38 lbs | male | A5160716 | Jack is a high-energy, speedy guy looking for the perfect adventure buddy! He's sweet, loving, and is an expert cuddler, but he needs some work on his manners. Jack knows how to sit and shake and is currently learning how to walk on a leash. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Fry | 2 years old | 54 lbs | male | A5155186 | Looking for a new future family member with a huge heart? Fry has been waiting for months for a forever home. He loves chasing toys, leaning in for pets, and hogging all the attention. He knows how to sit, takes treats gently, and is learning his leash manners. Fry would thrive in an active home that can continue his training. This sweet, fun-loving boy is ready to be your best friend! He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Colby | 4 years old | 79 lbs | male | A4987911 | Colby is a happy, easygoing guy whose tail never stops wagging when he’s around his people! This sweet boy loves soaking up pets, splashing in the pool, and going on walks - and he never forgets to check in. He’s got great manners, knows how to sit, walks nicely on leash, and takes treats gently. With his calm demeanor and friendly personality, Colby is ready to be your laid-back bestie. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Cream Puff - Cream Puff is a darling boy looking for a mature and understanding family. He has a tongue he can hardly hold and loves to give sloppy kisses. Cream Puff loves love but also loves to have his boundaries respected. He is good with dog savvy people but not good with his face being grabbed. With just a moment to warm up he will be in your lap & jump to get back on you if you get up. Cream Puff was saved from the euthanasia list at a local shelter, so we know little about his in home habits, so he may need patience learning and adjusting. To meet Cream Puff please come to the shelter anytime during business hours. AZSDR

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Archibald is a sweet senior gentleman with a heart of gold and a story to tell. He’s missing his bottom jaw, but don’t let that fool you—this boy has plenty of love, personality, and joy to give. Archibald has adapted beautifully and gets around just fine; he’s living proof that different doesn’t mean difficult.He’s calm, gentle, and does wonderfully with other dogs, making him a great companion in a multi-dog home. Archibald enjoys the simple pleasures: cozy naps, soft beds, leisurely strolls, and being near his people. He’s not asking for much—just a warm home, a kind hand, and someone who sees how special he truly is.If you’re looking for a loyal friend with a unique smile and a whole lot of heart, Archibald is ready to spend his golden years loving you. AZSDR

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

https://aawl.org/pet/60114447 AAWL

Feyra | 4 years old | 57 lbs | female | A5157033 | Feyra has been waiting a long time to find her family! She's a bundle of energy who is always ready to play. Feyra is a pro at playing fetch and takes every moment in a play yard as an invitation to throw a ball. She's still learning the ropes of good doggy behavior, so she need a patient friend who can teach her manners. This loving lady is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Mountain | 2 years old | 79 lbs | female | A5161696 | Mountain's tail never stops wagging because he knows his forever family is just around the corner. He's a soft, gentle giant that enjoys sunbathing, playing with toys, and leisurely walks. Mountain is an excellent leash walker who will make an excellent companion. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

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