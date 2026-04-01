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Dill Pickle | 9 months old | 40 lbs | male | A5161576 | Meet Dill Pickle, a furry creature that is the mutt of all mutts! He's perfectly medium-sized, has a chunky build, and a short tail that doesn't stop wagging. Dill is only 9 months old and is surprisingly gentle and calm. He rolls over for attention, and he's certainly meant to be someone's best friend. Mr. Pickle is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Hot Dog | 3 years old | 30 lbs | male | A5161193 | Check out this little low rider! Hot Dog looks just like his namesake - if not a little burnt. This adorable weenie dog enjoys jumping into people's laps to smother them in affection. At 3 years old, he still has plenty of puppy energy. Hot Dog's favorite treat is...hot dogs. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Kuda | 6 years old | 58 lbs | female | A5160702 | Meet Kuda, a timid, sensitive girl who already knows how to live in a home. Just like people, Kuda needs time to warm up and create bonds with animals and people alike. Kuda does best with women, children, and large dogs and cats. Her mellow temperament makes her an ideal addition to a peaceful, patient household. She is available at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Dandelion | 7 years old | 76 lbs | female | A5161084 | Dandelion has a pointy head filled with dreams of a loving home! She was found curled up in a ball next to a Phoenix resident's house, scared but ready to accept love. Dandelion has stiff joints and enjoys slow walks, making her more suited for the pampered couch potato lifestyle. This kind, easygoing girl is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Gemma | 5 years old | 62 lbs | female | A5161563 | German shepherd fans, meet the loyal and energetic Gemma! She's an all-around perfect example of the breed - playful, smart, and great with people. Gemma does well with dogs her size and larger, but would prefer to live in a home without any small animals. This calm, happy-go-lucky lady is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Chex Mix | 1 year old | 60 lbs | female | A5161737 | Chex Mix is a mama dog who's ready to start a new life! She was found with her babies in the Salt River reservation as a stray. Now, her babies are of age, and many have been adopted. She is hoping for an owner who knows that adult dogs are just as wonderful as puppies. Chex Mix loves chasing balls, receiving attention, and treats. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Kimchi - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A843578 AHS

Garfina - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A843283 AHS

Tommy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A843255 AHS

Archibald is a sweet senior gentleman with a heart of gold and a story to tell. He’s missing his bottom jaw, but don’t let that fool you—this boy has plenty of love, personality, and joy to give. Archibald has adapted beautifully and gets around just fine; he’s living proof that different doesn’t mean difficult.He’s calm, gentle, and does wonderfully with other dogs, making him a great companion in a multi-dog home. Archibald enjoys the simple pleasures: cozy naps, soft beds, leisurely strolls, and being near his people. He’s not asking for much—just a warm home, a kind hand, and someone who sees how special he truly is.If you’re looking for a loyal friend with a unique smile and a whole lot of heart, Archibald is ready to spend his golden years loving you. AZSDR

Casper - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A810032 AHS

Nanook - Hello! I'm a handsome Husky named Nanook. As a Husky, I am a high-energy dog who enjoys physical exercise and I hope to find someone who also enjoys exercise. Also, I would love to work on my commands to become a good canine citizen. When I'm not playing ball, I enjoy chewing on my dog toys and snoozing in my bed. If I sound like the pupper for you, please come see me at my HALO location and the staff will help us meet. HALO

Wendy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A843347 AHS

Shadow | 7 years old | 61 lbs | female | A5159318 | She sounds like a pig, she's shaped like a pig, but she's 100% a good dog! Shadow is a lovable girl who snorts when she's happy and climbs into laps as if she doesn't weigh 60 pounds. Everyone is her best friend, and she's happiest snacking on treats by someone's side. Shadow would prefer to be the one and only pup in your home. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Elliot | 5 years old | 76 lbs | male | A5160460 | Elliot is searching for his forever cuddle partner! This German shepherd mix melts in people's laps and is happiest when he gets to lean in for a good snuggle. Elliot loves chasing down stuffed toys, sitting for treats, and hogging all of the attention. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Bubba | 5 years old | 54 lbs | male | A5161049 | Bubba is the perfect companion in a chunky little package! He knows how to sit, shake, and will give paw with both hands. Bubba is a responsive, happy boy who is eager to please, and he's sure to be a great partner for just about any adventure. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Jack | 2 years old | 38 lbs | male | A5160716 | Jack is a high-energy, speedy guy looking for the perfect adventure buddy! He's sweet, loving, and is an expert cuddler, but he needs some work on his manners. Jack knows how to sit and shake and is currently learning how to walk on a leash. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Cream Puff - Cream Puff is a darling boy looking for a mature and understanding family. He has a tongue he can hardly hold and loves to give sloppy kisses. Cream Puff loves love but also loves to have his boundaries respected. He is good with dog savvy people but not good with his face being grabbed. With just a moment to warm up he will be in your lap & jump to get back on you if you get up. Cream Puff was saved from the euthanasia list at a local shelter, so we know little about his in home habits, so he may need patience learning and adjusting. To meet Cream Puff please come to the shelter anytime during business hours. AZSDR

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

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