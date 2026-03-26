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Gender: MaleAge: 1 year 3 monthsBreed: Corgi, Cardigan WelshWeight: 28.4 lbs.Status: Available In ShelterAdoption Fee: $600.00 AZ Small Dog Rescue

https://aawl.org/pet/59250766 AAWL

https://aawl.org/pet/60606772 AAWL

Gender: MaleAge: 3 monthsBreed: Chihuahua/MixWeight: 5.6 lbs.Status: Available in FosterAdoption Fee: $500.00 AZ Small Dog Rescue

Animal ID60608238 SpeciesDog BreedRottweiler/Mix Age3 years 6 months 17 days GenderMale SizeLarge ColorBlack/Rust Spayed/Neutered DeclawedNo HALO

Animal ID60308784 SpeciesCat BreedDomestic Shorthair/Mix Age1 year 1 month 3 days GenderMale SizeSmall ColorBrown/White Spayed/Neutered DeclawedNo HALO

Animal ID60652236 SpeciesCat BreedDomestic Shorthair/Mix Age3 years 6 months 9 days GenderMale SizeSmall ColorBlack/White Spayed/Neutered DeclawedNo HousetrainedYes SiteHALO Animal Rescue Location3227 E. Bell Rd Phoenix,Az 85032 Adoption Price$50.00 StageAvailable HALO

Approx. Age3 yearsGendermaleSizemediumLocation: Papago Park CampusLooks like an Australian shepherdMy Friends Say:Woof! My name is Ramsey and I weigh 47 LBS!I'm a pup who loves adventure, playtime, and exploring everything the world has to offer!Come on down to meet me today!Type of home I'm looking for:I’m looking for someone who is active and willing to share lots of treats with me!My adoption fee is: $125My adoption includes the following free of charge: wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, spay/neuter surgery, all current vaccinations, microchip, bag of Hill’s Science diet food, 20 percent off at AHS’ Petique™ retail at the time of adoption or the first purchase at Petique Online and 10 percent off AHS’ Dog Training Classes or Cat Behavior Consultations within 30 days of adoption. Arizona Humane

Approx. Age4 yearsGenderfemaleSizesmallLocation: Papago Park CampusLooks Like: domestic shorthairMy Friends Say:Purr! My name is Peaches and I weigh 7 LBS!I’m a cat of many moods: affectionate, mysterious, playful, and occasionally dramatic!Stop by and meet me today!Type of home I'm looking for:’m a cat of many moods: affectionate, mysterious, playful, and occasionally dramatic!My adoption fee is:$75My adoption includes the following free of charge: wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, spay/neuter surgery, all current vaccinations, microchip, bag of Hill’s Science diet food, 20 percent off at AHS’ Petique™ retail at the time of adoption or the first purchase at Petique Online and 10 percent off AHS’ Dog Training Classes or Cat Behavior Consultations within 30 days of adoption. Arizona Humane

Approx. Age2 yearsGenderfemaleSizemediumLocation: Papago Park CampusLooks Like: domestic shorthairMy Friends Say:Meow! My name is Princess Leia and I weigh 7 LBS!I enjoy doing my own thing—but also appearing out of nowhere to sit on you like I own you (I do).Come meet me today!Type of home I'm looking for:A loving home!I have a medical disclosure for exposure to ringworm .My adoption fee is:$75My adoption includes the following free of charge: wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, spay/neuter surgery, all current vaccinations, microchip, bag of Hill’s Science diet food, 20 percent off at AHS’ Petique™ retail at the time of adoption or the first purchase at Petique Online and 10 percent off AHS’ Dog Training Classes or Cat Behavior Consultations within 30 days of adoption. Arizona Humane

Hi, my name is Bunny!- Coyote and I are a bonded pair and must go home together.- Me and my sister LOVE the water! It's just so fun!!- I take a while to warm up to people and need a calmer, gentle family who can help me open up and become a confident dog!- I can be reserved and shy when meeting other dogs, and just need some time to get comfortable. I may also benefit from having a confident dog sibling to help me learn the ropes!- I would do best with kids aged Middle School and up who can understand that I may not want to play right away, and need some extra time to get comfortable.- Energy Level: Weekend Athlete! When I get comfortable, I'll show you my playful side!- I have no known experience with cats.**From March 20th to April 5th, you can take me home for free!**No appointment necessary!Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852 AAWL

Approx. Age15 weeksGendermaleSizesmallLocation:Sunnyslope CampusLooks Like: american pit bull terrierMy Friends Say:Arf! Arf! My name is Chip and I weigh 17 LBS!I’m new to this whole “life” thing, so I’m looking for someone who’s ready for adventures, belly laughs, and the occasional chewed-up shoe (I’m learning, I promise).Come play with me today!Type of home I'm looking for:Looking for a best friend, cuddle partner, and lifelong teammate!I have a medical disclosure for parvovirus - recovered .My adoption fee is:$475My adoption includes the following free of charge: wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, spay/neuter surgery, all current vaccinations, microchip, bag of Hill’s Science diet food, 20 percent off at AHS’ Petique™ retail at the time of adoption or the first purchase at Petique Online and 10 percent off AHS’ Dog Training Classes or Cat Behavior Consultations within 30 days of adoption. Arizona Humane

Approx. Age5 yearsGender: maleSize: smallLocation:South Mountain CampusLooks Like: bernese mountain dogMy Friends Say:Woof! My name is Mookie and I weigh 63 LBS!I like strong energy, clear direction and someone who enjoys being adored without question!Car rides are probably my favorite thing ever!I have a whole lot of energy to share, and you are the chosen one!I am not a huge fan of loud or crowded spaces but give me some one on one time and I will be your best friend!Head down and meet me today!Type of home I'm looking for:Someone who wants devotion, laughter, and a partner who’s all in — tail wagging and heart open!All children in my future home need to be 10 years old or older.My adoption fee is:WAIVED!My adoption includes the following free of charge: wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, spay/neuter surgery, all current vaccinations, microchip, bag of Hill’s Science diet food, 20 percent off at AHS’ Petique™ retail at the time of adoption or the first purchase at Petique Online and 10 percent off AHS’ Dog Training Classes or Cat Behavior Consultations within 30 days of adoption. Arizona Humane

https://aawl.org/pet/58409582 AAWL

https://aawl.org/pet/60114447 AAWL

Gender: FemaleAge: 1 year 3 monthsBreed: Corgi, Cardigan WelshWeight: 20 lbs.Status: Available In ShelterAdoption Fee: $600.00 AZ Small Dog Rescue

Gender: FemaleAge: 1 yearBreed: Queensland Heeler/Terrier, Pit BullWeight: 47.6 lbs.Status: Available In ShelterAdoption Fee: $300.00 AZ Small Dog Rescue

My Story I am a spayed female, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair.Approx. Age1 yearsGender: femaleSize: smallLocation: Papago Park CampusLooks Like: domestic shorthair Arizona Humane

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