Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County, HALO, AAWL and AZ Small Dog Rescue (3/26/26)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, Arizona Small Dog Rescue, Arizona Animal Welfare League, and HALO Animal Rescue.
Gender: MaleAge: 1 year 3 monthsBreed: Corgi, Cardigan WelshWeight: 28.4 lbs.Status: Available In ShelterAdoption Fee: $600.00Photo by: AZ Small Dog Rescue https://aawl.org/pet/59250766Photo by: AAWL https://aawl.org/pet/60606772Photo by: AAWL Gender: MaleAge: 3 monthsBreed: Chihuahua/MixWeight: 5.6 lbs.Status: Available in FosterAdoption Fee: $500.00Photo by: AZ Small Dog Rescue Animal ID60608238 SpeciesDog BreedRottweiler/Mix Age3 years 6 months 17 days GenderMale SizeLarge ColorBlack/Rust Spayed/Neutered DeclawedNoPhoto by: HALO Animal ID60308784 SpeciesCat BreedDomestic Shorthair/Mix Age1 year 1 month 3 days GenderMale SizeSmall ColorBrown/White Spayed/Neutered DeclawedNoPhoto by: HALO Animal ID60652236 SpeciesCat BreedDomestic Shorthair/Mix Age3 years 6 months 9 days GenderMale SizeSmall ColorBlack/White Spayed/Neutered DeclawedNo HousetrainedYes SiteHALO Animal Rescue Location3227 E. Bell Rd Phoenix,Az 85032 Adoption Price$50.00 StageAvailablePhoto by: HALO Approx. Age3 yearsGendermaleSizemediumLocation: Papago Park CampusLooks like an Australian shepherdMy Friends Say:Woof! My name is Ramsey and I weigh 47 LBS!I'm a pup who loves adventure, playtime, and exploring everything the world has to offer!Come on down to meet me today!Type of home I'm looking for:I’m looking for someone who is active and willing to share lots of treats with me!My adoption fee is: $125My adoption includes the following free of charge: wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, spay/neuter surgery, all current vaccinations, microchip, bag of Hill’s Science diet food, 20 percent off at AHS’ Petique™ retail at the time of adoption or the first purchase at Petique Online and 10 percent off AHS’ Dog Training Classes or Cat Behavior Consultations within 30 days of adoption.Photo by: Arizona Humane Approx. Age4 yearsGenderfemaleSizesmallLocation: Papago Park CampusLooks Like: domestic shorthairMy Friends Say:Purr! My name is Peaches and I weigh 7 LBS!I’m a cat of many moods: affectionate, mysterious, playful, and occasionally dramatic!Stop by and meet me today!Type of home I'm looking for:’m a cat of many moods: affectionate, mysterious, playful, and occasionally dramatic!My adoption fee is:$75My adoption includes the following free of charge: wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, spay/neuter surgery, all current vaccinations, microchip, bag of Hill’s Science diet food, 20 percent off at AHS’ Petique™ retail at the time of adoption or the first purchase at Petique Online and 10 percent off AHS’ Dog Training Classes or Cat Behavior Consultations within 30 days of adoption.Photo by: Arizona Humane Approx. Age2 yearsGenderfemaleSizemediumLocation: Papago Park CampusLooks Like: domestic shorthairMy Friends Say:Meow! My name is Princess Leia and I weigh 7 LBS!I enjoy doing my own thing—but also appearing out of nowhere to sit on you like I own you (I do).Come meet me today!Type of home I'm looking for:A loving home!I have a medical disclosure for exposure to ringworm .My adoption fee is:$75My adoption includes the following free of charge: wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, spay/neuter surgery, all current vaccinations, microchip, bag of Hill’s Science diet food, 20 percent off at AHS’ Petique™ retail at the time of adoption or the first purchase at Petique Online and 10 percent off AHS’ Dog Training Classes or Cat Behavior Consultations within 30 days of adoption.Photo by: Arizona Humane Hi, my name is Bunny!- Coyote and I are a bonded pair and must go home together.- Me and my sister LOVE the water! It's just so fun!!- I take a while to warm up to people and need a calmer, gentle family who can help me open up and become a confident dog!- I can be reserved and shy when meeting other dogs, and just need some time to get comfortable. I may also benefit from having a confident dog sibling to help me learn the ropes!- I would do best with kids aged Middle School and up who can understand that I may not want to play right away, and need some extra time to get comfortable.- Energy Level: Weekend Athlete! When I get comfortable, I'll show you my playful side!- I have no known experience with cats.**From March 20th to April 5th, you can take me home for free!**No appointment necessary!Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852Photo by: AAWL Approx. Age15 weeksGendermaleSizesmallLocation:Sunnyslope CampusLooks Like: american pit bull terrierMy Friends Say:Arf! Arf! My name is Chip and I weigh 17 LBS!I’m new to this whole “life” thing, so I’m looking for someone who’s ready for adventures, belly laughs, and the occasional chewed-up shoe (I’m learning, I promise).Come play with me today!Type of home I'm looking for:Looking for a best friend, cuddle partner, and lifelong teammate!I have a medical disclosure for parvovirus - recovered .My adoption fee is:$475My adoption includes the following free of charge: wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, spay/neuter surgery, all current vaccinations, microchip, bag of Hill’s Science diet food, 20 percent off at AHS’ Petique™ retail at the time of adoption or the first purchase at Petique Online and 10 percent off AHS’ Dog Training Classes or Cat Behavior Consultations within 30 days of adoption.Photo by: Arizona Humane Approx. Age5 yearsGender: maleSize: smallLocation:South Mountain CampusLooks Like: bernese mountain dogMy Friends Say:Woof! My name is Mookie and I weigh 63 LBS!I like strong energy, clear direction and someone who enjoys being adored without question!Car rides are probably my favorite thing ever!I have a whole lot of energy to share, and you are the chosen one!I am not a huge fan of loud or crowded spaces but give me some one on one time and I will be your best friend!Head down and meet me today!Type of home I'm looking for:Someone who wants devotion, laughter, and a partner who’s all in — tail wagging and heart open!All children in my future home need to be 10 years old or older.My adoption fee is:WAIVED!My adoption includes the following free of charge: wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, spay/neuter surgery, all current vaccinations, microchip, bag of Hill’s Science diet food, 20 percent off at AHS’ Petique™ retail at the time of adoption or the first purchase at Petique Online and 10 percent off AHS’ Dog Training Classes or Cat Behavior Consultations within 30 days of adoption.Photo by: Arizona Humane https://aawl.org/pet/58409582Photo by: AAWL https://aawl.org/pet/60114447Photo by: AAWL Gender: FemaleAge: 1 year 3 monthsBreed: Corgi, Cardigan WelshWeight: 20 lbs.Status: Available In ShelterAdoption Fee: $600.00Photo by: AZ Small Dog Rescue Gender: FemaleAge: 1 yearBreed: Queensland Heeler/Terrier, Pit BullWeight: 47.6 lbs.Status: Available In ShelterAdoption Fee: $300.00Photo by: AZ Small Dog Rescue My Story I am a spayed female, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair.Approx. Age1 yearsGender: femaleSize: smallLocation: Papago Park CampusLooks Like: domestic shorthairPhoto by: Arizona Humane