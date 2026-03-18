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Brooks | 3 years old | 79 lbs | male | A5157791 | Brooks is a German shepherd looking to put his mind to work! He's an affectionate, calm 3-year-old who loves any reason to play and keep his mind energized. Brooks sits for treats and enjoys being petted and deshedded. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Chuck - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A842085 AHS

Daisy | 6 years old | 91 lbs | female | A5161101 | Daisy is starting over after being surrendered from her home of 6 years. She's an intelligent girl who knows how to sit, stay, and heel, and she already knows how to live in a home. Daisy has some social anxiety, so she can be nervous around strangers, but she is sweet as can be once her trust is earned. She would love to be the only queen of your castle! She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Luffy | 2 years old | 49 lbs | male | A5160215 | Luffy is a shy but friendly pup who is already prepared to be someone's forever companion! At just two years old, he knows basick commands including sit, down, and shake, and is fully house trained. Luffy loves his toys almost as much as he loves people, regardless of age. Meet this dog-friendly and cat-friendly sweetheart at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Ms Moo | 5 years old | 52 lbs | female | A5160205 | Meet a timid girl who knows how to make people fall in love at first sight. Ms Moo is unsure of the world, but melts in people's arms once they start rubbing her head. While walking on a leash is still too scary for her, she is most comfortable laying by someone's side. She would do best in a quiet, patient home that can build her confidence! Ms Moo is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Roxy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A835035 AHS

Kirby | 2 years old | 45 lbs | male | A5159845 | Kirby is a rowdy kid looking to learn some manners in his future forever home! This Australian shepherd mix has boundless energy and would love to tackle any outdoor adventure or agility challenge in his way. He's highly affectionate and has so much love, he simply doesn't know what do with it. Kirby would thrive in a cat-free home with adults and older children. He is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Princess - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A841132 AHS

Nanook - Hello! I'm a handsome Husky named Nanook. As a Husky, I am a high-energy dog who enjoys physical exercise and I hope to find someone who also enjoys exercise. Also, I would love to work on my commands to become a good canine citizen. When I'm not playing ball, I enjoy chewing on my dog toys and snoozing in my bed. If I sound like the pupper for you, please come see me at my HALO location and the staff will help us meet. HALO

Squeaky | 2 years old | 51 lbs | male | A5153319 | Meet a shelter favorite and a self-proclaimed squeaky toy expert! Squeaky received his namesake because he is always on the hunt for a new ball or stuffy to chew up everywhere he goes. He is an excellent multitasker and prefers to snuggle up next to someone while chewing his toy on their lap. He loves kids and has a loving, gentle personality. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Firefly - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A838478 AHS

Bella - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A841653 AHS

Banano - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A842357 AHS

Cream Puff - Cream Puff is a darling boy looking for a mature and understanding family. He has a tongue he can hardly hold and loves to give sloppy kisses. Cream Puff loves love but also loves to have his boundaries respected. He is good with dog savvy people but not good with his face being grabbed. With just a moment to warm up he will be in your lap & jump to get back on you if you get up. Cream Puff was saved from the euthanasia list at a local shelter, so we know little about his in home habits, so he may need patience learning and adjusting. To meet Cream Puff please come to the shelter anytime during business hours. AZSDR

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Rupert - https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212461786 AZSDR

Archibald is a sweet senior gentleman with a heart of gold and a story to tell. He’s missing his bottom jaw, but don’t let that fool you—this boy has plenty of love, personality, and joy to give. Archibald has adapted beautifully and gets around just fine; he’s living proof that different doesn’t mean difficult.He’s calm, gentle, and does wonderfully with other dogs, making him a great companion in a multi-dog home. Archibald enjoys the simple pleasures: cozy naps, soft beds, leisurely strolls, and being near his people. He’s not asking for much—just a warm home, a kind hand, and someone who sees how special he truly is.If you’re looking for a loyal friend with a unique smile and a whole lot of heart, Archibald is ready to spend his golden years loving you. AZSDR

Fresa | 4 years old | 37 lbs | female | A5158963 | Fresa is a little shy around new people at first, but with some time she'll show you her sweet and playful side. Fresa loves to play fetch and will happily roll over for belly rubs once you earn her trust. This gentle and friendly lady still has a lot to learn about living in a home, but will be a wonderful companion with some time and patience. She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

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