House of Representatives expected to vote on expelling Don Shooter

“Rep. Shooter’s letter represents a clear act of retaliation and intimidation, and yet another violation of the House’s harassment policy, so I will be moving to expel him from the House of Representatives immediately,” Mesnard wrote in a statement.
House Minority Leader Rebecca Rios (D-Phoenix) said there were additional disturbing developments on Thursday morning.
Rios said that Shooter went to Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita's office Thursday morning. Ugenti-Rita was not at the office, but Rios said Shooter used threatening language near her office. Ugenti-Rita was Shooter's first public accuser.
Rios also says that authorities have removed a gun from Shooter's office and are expected to make sure he does not carry a weapon onto the House floor for the expulsion vote.
House Majority Whip Kelly Townsend tells ABC15 that she asked for extra security for Thursday's expulsion vote.