House of Representatives expected to vote on expelling Don Shooter

PHOENIX - The Arizona House of Representatives is expected to vote on expelling a member on Thursday afternoon after a sexual harassment investigation.

Representative Don Shooter (R-Yuma) was found to have broken House policy during several Interactions with women in the course of his official duties.

Speaker J.D. Mesnard originally planned to call for a censure vote, but he changed his mind Thursday morning after Shooter released a letter.

“Rep. Shooter’s letter represents a clear act of retaliation and intimidation, and yet another violation of the House’s harassment policy, so I will be moving to expel him from the House of Representatives immediately,” Mesnard wrote in a statement.

House Minority Leader Rebecca Rios (D-Phoenix) said there were additional disturbing developments on Thursday morning.

Rios said that Shooter went to Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita's office Thursday morning. Ugenti-Rita was not at the office, but Rios said Shooter used threatening language near her office. Ugenti-Rita was Shooter's first public accuser.

Rios also says that authorities have removed a gun from Shooter's office and are expected to make sure he does not carry a weapon onto the House floor for the expulsion vote.

House Majority Whip Kelly Townsend tells ABC15 that she asked for extra security for Thursday's expulsion vote.

BREAKING: State Rep. Don Shooter writes a letter, but it's NOT a resignation. pic.twitter.com/aZK7te0eEA — Melissa Blasius (@MelissaBlasius) February 1, 2018

