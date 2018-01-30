Investigative report released on sexual harassment at State House

Jeff Popovich
3:12 PM, Jan 30, 2018
Don Shooter

State of Arizona
PHOENIX - Arizona Rep. Don Shooter will be removed from all committee assignments following the release of a report detailing sexual harassment allegations at the Arizona House of Representatives. 

House Speaker J.D Mesnard released the report Tuesday, which details sexual harassment allegations against Rep. Don Shooter and Michelle Ugenti-Rita. 

The report concluded that there is credible evidence that Rep. Shooter violated the House of Representative's policy against sexual harassment. The report also stated there wasn't any credible evidence to support that Rep. Ugenti-Rita violated the policy. 

Mesnard reacted to the report by outlining several remedial actions:

  •  Speaker Mesnard is permanently removing Representative Shooter from all committee assignments effective immediately.
  •  Speaker Mesnard will furthermore introduce a resolution on the House Floor censuring Representative Shooter for his behavior.
  •  Speaker Mesnard will propose augmenting the House rules, which carry the force of law, to require a formal anti-harassment policy by which all Members must abide.
  • Speaker Mesnard, in his capacity as Speaker, will develop a code of conduct that will apply to all House staff.

Speaker Mesnard is holding a Tuesday afternoon press conference in the House Hearing Room to discuss the actions taken. ABC15 will have live coverage of the press conference beginning at 4 p.m. Watch live here. 

