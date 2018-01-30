Investigative report released on sexual harassment at State House

The report concluded that there is credible evidence that Rep. Shooter violated the House of Representative's policy against sexual harassment. The report also stated there wasn't any credible evidence to support that Rep. Ugenti-Rita violated the policy.
#BREAKING - Rep. Don Shooter releases statement regarding his sexual harassment investigation. "I look forward to working to repair relationships and serving my constituents and our great State." @abc15pic.twitter.com/GUGFrx0mn7
Mesnard reacted to the report by outlining several remedial actions:
Speaker Mesnard is permanently removing Representative Shooter from all committee assignments effective immediately.
Speaker Mesnard will furthermore introduce a resolution on the House Floor censuring Representative Shooter for his behavior.
Speaker Mesnard will propose augmenting the House rules, which carry the force of law, to require a formal anti-harassment policy by which all Members must abide.
Speaker Mesnard, in his capacity as Speaker, will develop a code of conduct that will apply to all House staff.
Speaker Mesnard is holding a Tuesday afternoon press conference in the House Hearing Room to discuss the actions taken. ABC15 will have live coverage of the press conference beginning at 4 p.m. Watch live here.