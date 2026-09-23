1 person shot multiple times after fight near central Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A fight near a central Phoenix gas station led to a shooting that wounded one person on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Phoenix police said officers were dispatched to the area of 24th and Washington streets, near a Chevron gas station, just before 1:15 p.m. due to reports of gunfire.

Police and Phoenix Fire Department crews arrived to find one person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but their condition was unknown as of 2:30 p.m.

Investigators learned a fight between several men took place behind the gas station just before shots were fired.

No other details on the incident were immediately released.