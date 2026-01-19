Police looking for help in deadly shooting investigation at Ahwatukee-area home

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Police are reaching out to the community for help with a deadly shooting investigation in the Ahwatukee area.

On Saturday morning, officers went to a home near 15th Street and Liberty Lane, located south of Chandler Boulevard, for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the home.

The man had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Officials are looking for anyone who may have been involved and any motives.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (Spanish).