PD: 3-year-old taken to hospital after near-drowning in Ahwatukee

AHWATUKEE, AZ — A 3-year-old girl has been hospitalized after a near-drowning in Ahwatukee Saturday afternoon, police say.

Firefighters responded to a drowning call at a pool in an apartment complex near 50th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

Phoenix police say the girl was found in the pool by family members.

Upon arrival, officials say the child was already taken out of the pool and family members started CPR.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital awake, but lethargic.

Further information on this incident has not been released.

This is the second near-drowning call in the Valley today.