Three children hospitalized after near-drowning incident at Buckeye home

BUCKEYE, AZ — Three children have been taken to a hospital after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool at a Buckeye home.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to a home on Hess Avenue, near Interstate 10 and Miller Road, for reports of a drowning.

Officials with the Buckeye Fire Department say three children, under the age of five, have been taken to Phoenix Children's hospital.

Two of the children were airlifted in critical condition, and the third was taken by an ambulance in stable condition.

Officials also say two other people were evaluated on the scene and did not require transportation.

There was no fence around the pool.

The Buckeye Police Department and the City Of Buckeye Fire Marshal will be conducting an investigation into the incident.