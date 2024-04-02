Ahwatukee families flock together to search for beloved pet bird

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Ahwatukee families flocked together to help search for a missing pet bird, and with the help of social media, some bird seed, and dedication, the greenish-yellow feathered friend is safely back home.

Leah Harris told ABC15 that her pet bird, Avery, flew out of his cage and out of the front door while the family was unloading groceries, and before they knew it, Avery was nowhere to be found.

The family turned to the Ahwatukee 411 Facebook page and asked the community to keep an eye out for the missing parakeet. Neighbors did more than that — they left out bird food in an attempt to lure Avery in, and kids left bird cages outside, hoping he might fly in to safety.

After 24 hours, Avery was spotted in a tree — and another day later, there was another sighting nearby.

Thanks to the help of those neighbors, as well as a nearby construction crew, the family was eventually able to get Avery home safely.