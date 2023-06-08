Ahwatukee community rallies around businesses hit by burglars

AHWATUKEE, AZ — A pair of burglars have cost thousands of dollars in damage and peace of mind for several businesses in Ahwatukee, but how the community responded has uplifted everyone's spirits.

When police tape showed up outside of Caffé Boa on Elliot Road in Ahwatukee last week, community members who saw it knew it was out of the ordinary.

Officials say burglars broke into the back door of some vacant businesses and then used something to break through at least five walls — starting with Smiley Nails.

In a video recorded on June 1, the day of the break-ins, a customer seeing it around the same time as the owner, Kim, can be heard saying, "What a mess, I can’t believe… people are terrible!”

The burglars ransacked the nail salon, costing thousands of dollars in damage before breaking through the wall into Sakana Sushi where staff tells ABC15 they stole a TV and some bottles of liquor.

“I don’t know how they got the TV through the wall too,” said Kayla McDonald.

Cameras caught the burglars busting through the wall at Caffé Boa. Then running around the restaurant and kitchen frantically, alarms blared before one crawled back and another ran off with nothing else of value.

Owner Patrick Larson says his mind wandered as his restaurant became a crime scene he couldn’t step foot in.

“A lot of uncertainty, a lot of uneasy feelings,” said Larson.

Now a week later, the holes have since been patched which cost Larson a few hundred dollars.

“I spend more on that in linen costs in a month,” he said with a light-hearted smile.

The stolen peace of mind is also starting to be restored.

“People are bringing in treats, here’s one of them,” said Kim, owner of Smiley Nails who pointed to more cakes by the door.

Loyal customers of Smiley Nails made it a point to not only get a manicure and pedicure but also drop off cakes and cookies.

”I feel great because all the clients care about us, they’re concerned, you know,” she said.

That kindness also came through the door at Sakura.

“They want to come in and support us, a lot of people are coming in to do that,” said McDonald.

The day after the break-ins, Larson said he had, ”one of the busier Fridays we’ve had in six weeks or so.”

So once the wall got patched, Caffé Boa sped up the security video of the burglars busting through the wall, which made for an engaging post to advertise the lunch rush.

“When life hands you lemons you got to make limoncello,” said Larson.