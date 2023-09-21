Ahwatukee man gifted two wheelchairs from Valley business after original is stolen

Last week, ABC15 introduced you to Steven Bendowski. His custom $7,000 wheelchair was stolen outside his Ahwatukee home.

Michael and Marilyn Prescott saw the story on ABC15 and knew they could help.

"If you could help somebody to change their life, even just one person, why don't try to do it?" said Marilyn.

Their business, "Wheelchair Sales and Services" sells dozens of chairs. But today, they wanted to gift Steven with a new chair.

ABC15 called Steven to let him know there was a surprise waiting for him in Litchfield Park.

After testing out a few chairs, Steven found the one. He said, “This is perfect. It fits just right.”

The Prescotts gifted Steven not just one wheelchair, but two. One of them, is a rehabilitation chair, costing close to $40,000.

After the gift, Steven told ABC15, "A lot of emotions, a lot of relief. Thank you, this is great. I couldn't ask for anything better."

As a disabled veteran, this gift was important for Mike Prescott to give to Steven.

Mike says, "We would have never known if it wasn't for ABC15.” Steven smiles, “Thank you, ABC15. Wow,” he sighs. “Thank you so much."