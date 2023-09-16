Caught on camera: Ahwatukee man’s $7,000 wheelchair snatched from front of home

PHOENIX — Steven Bendowski's weekly errand quickly turned into a massive loss.

On Wednesday, September 13, he took a quick trip to the store. When he returned just 30 minutes later, his custom $7,000 wheelchair was gone from the front of his home.

His family’s surveillance camera captured a man loading up Bendowski's wheelchair to their car and taking off.

"My mom called me and said, 'Somebody came over and just jumped out their car and put it in their car and took off,'” Bendowski said.

“I was shocked. Just totally shocked," said Marie White, Bendowski's mother. "Broad daylight, took his time."

Two years ago, Bendowski's commute changed his life when he was in a severe car accident and lost both of his legs.

"Next thing you know, I wake up out of a coma,” Bendowski said. “You go your whole life with your legs going around and doing everything all day, holding your kids, walking around, and you know, it just robs you of your mobility."

After posting that his wheelchair was stolen, his community stepped up and offered him another wheelchair.

"It's kind of a blessing to have good people in your neighborhood,” Bendowski said.

A generous gift, but Bendowski really needs a chair built for his needs. His message to the thieves:

"It's kind of hurtful to be selfish and take somebody's property when it's not yours."

“We have bulk trash, you know, that comes twice a year,” Bendowski said. “Maybe they thought it was bulk trash. But being it was sitting in you know, in the driveway and on the sidewalk. I know they were stealing it."

Regardless of intention, Bendowski is pleading for his freedom back.