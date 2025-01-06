2 dead, 1 hurt in Sunday night shootings near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating two deadly shootings near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road late Sunday night, including a double shooting that left one person dead.

Police were first called to the scene near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m.

ABC15 crews were first told by officials at the scene that three people were shot, however, police later said two men were shot, including one who did not survive his injuries.

The surviving victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances around the shooting are still under investigation and police say the suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

A few hours prior, police say a man was shot and killed at a home near 27th and Campbell avenues, just north of Indian School Road.

Police arrived at the scene around 7:45 p.m. Sunday where a group of neighbors had gathered after a man had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that the suspect or suspects left the area before officers arrived. No one has been taken into custody.

It's not clear at this time whether the shooting scenes are connected.

