$158M grant to help expand Valley Metro light rail in West Valley

A construction grant worth more than $158 million will help expand Phoenix’s light rail system, connecting thousands more residents to other parts of the Valley.

The grant was announced at an event with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Administrator Nuria Fernandez on Friday morning.

The extension will reportedly add 1.6 miles of rail line, extending from 19th and Dunlap avenues. The additional rail line is expected to serve nearly 6,000 more riders per day, helping connect more West Valley residents, Valley Metro says.

"I'm delighted to be back in Phoenix today to help the Federal Transit Administration make this important funding award official," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "Four months ago, I had the chance to see the remarkable work that Valley Metro is doing, and the Northwest Extension project will help even more residents get where they need to go, while at the same time helping to ease congestion and counter the climate crisis that has been so damaging to the Southwest."

