Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg headed to Arizona following signing of infrastructure law

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is headed to Arizona this week following the signing of a new infrastructure law.

President Biden signed the law on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation did not release details of Buttigieg’s visit, but said more information would be released later.

Buttigieg is set to highlight the law during his trip to Arizona.

Arizona is targeted for approximately $6 billion in federal infrastructure dollars.

Last week, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who helped get the bill passed through Congress, said shovel-ready projects to improve Arizona’s ports of entry will also be among the projects that will soon get underway.

According to the White House, the deal will improve access to high-speed internet, upgrade public transportation, build better roads and bridges, upgrade power infrastructure and more.