Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg headed to Arizona following signing of infrastructure law

Alberto Pezzali/AP
FILE - Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 10, 2021. As President Joe Biden gets set to sign a $1 trillion infrastructure package, many eyes are turning to Buttigieg. The law will make the 39-year-old former mayor and former Democratic presidential candidate one of the more powerful brokers in Washington. He'll be handling the largest infusion of cash into the transportation sector since the 1950s creation of the interstate highway system. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Posted at 6:07 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 08:07:19-05

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is headed to Arizona this week following the signing of a new infrastructure law.

President Biden signed the law on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation did not release details of Buttigieg’s visit, but said more information would be released later.

Buttigieg is set to highlight the law during his trip to Arizona.

Arizona is targeted for approximately $6 billion in federal infrastructure dollars.

Last week, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who helped get the bill passed through Congress, said shovel-ready projects to improve Arizona’s ports of entry will also be among the projects that will soon get underway.

According to the White House, the deal will improve access to high-speed internet, upgrade public transportation, build better roads and bridges, upgrade power infrastructure and more.

