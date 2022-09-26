Watch Now
Woman killed in wrong-way crash along I-40 near Winslow

DPS
Posted at 11:04 AM, Sep 26, 2022
WINSLOW, AZ — A woman was killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning near Winslow, Arizona.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred around 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Winslow.

DPS says a sedan was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with a tractor-trailer.

The sedan was reportedly ripped in half, killing the woman driving the car. No other occupants were in the car.

The roadway was shut down for several hours and reopened around 8 a.m.

Last week, a DPS trooper used his vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver near Sanders.

