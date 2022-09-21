DPS trooper uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver on I-40 near Sanders

SANDERS, AZ — An Arizona trooper used his patrol car to stop a wrong-way driver along Interstate 40 early Wednesday morning.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety officials, the incident occurred near the town of Sanders, located east of Flagstaff near the New Mexico border.

CLOSED: The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed at milepost 340 near US 191 in Sanders, The closure is due to a crash. There is no estimated reopening time. #AZTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/mh5TwwqVYP — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 21, 2022

DPS says the trooper intentionally collided with the wrong-way vehicle to prevent further crashes.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The wrong-way driver is in custody and is being investigated for possible impairment.