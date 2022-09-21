Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

DPS trooper uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver on I-40 near Sanders

The driver is being investigated for possible impairment
DPS.jpg
Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety
(Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Public Safety)
DPS.jpg
Posted at 9:02 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 12:02:07-04

SANDERS, AZ — An Arizona trooper used his patrol car to stop a wrong-way driver along Interstate 40 early Wednesday morning.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety officials, the incident occurred near the town of Sanders, located east of Flagstaff near the New Mexico border.

DPS says the trooper intentionally collided with the wrong-way vehicle to prevent further crashes.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The wrong-way driver is in custody and is being investigated for possible impairment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!