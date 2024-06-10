Watch Now
Person shot by troopers after firing gun at members of law enforcement near Show Low

DPS says SWAT teams tried negotiating with the gunman for several hours
Posted at 6:28 AM, Jun 10, 2024

SHOW LOW, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were involved in a shooting near Show Low early Monday morning.

DPS officials say the incident started around 9 p.m. Sunday when a barricaded person was reportedly firing shots at deputies near US 60 and Apache County Road 3095.

SWAT teams worked to negotiate with the person for several hours until the person started shooting at a DPS SWAT team around 2:30 a.m. Monday. That’s when a trooper-involved shooting occurred.

Officials say the person was taken into custody and taken to a Phoenix hospital for treatment.

No troopers or other members of law enforcement were injured during the incident.

The investigation is underway. No further information was immediately available.

