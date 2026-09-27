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Woman arrested on suspicion of shooting mother to death near White Spar Trailhead

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Yavapai County Sheriffs Office
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PRESCOTT, AZ (KNXV) – A woman was taken into custody on suspicion of fatally shooting her mother near a campground in Prescott Sunday.

At around 1 p.m., Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an area near the White Spar Trailhead after a woman reported that she shot her mother.

Deputies arrived to find a woman with a gunshot wound, and despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to sheriff’s officials, the victim’s daughter – described as a woman in her 20s – turned herself in.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

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