Prescott Police officers involved in deadly shooting Wednesday evening

PRESCOTT, AZ — A deadly shooting involving Prescott Police Department officers is under investigation.

At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Prescott officers were called to a residence on Eagle Ridge Road for a welfare check after a person made suicidal statements to a family member.

When officers arrived, officials say two officers contacted the person by telephone and asked him to exit the home.

Once he went outside, he allegedly showed a gun, which resulted in officers firing their weapons at him.

The person was struck and pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel and medics who were called to the location.

The person's name has not been provided.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.