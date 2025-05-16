Paraglider found dead at scene of wildland fire near Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority says a paraglider was found dead at the scene of a woodland fire near Prescott Valley on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were first called to the area near Lakeshore Drive and Fain Road around 7:45 a.m. for reports of a brush fire. Officials then learned that a paraglider was somehow involved in the incident.

The fire was contained to a small area and was extinguished, however, crews also found one person who was dead at the scene.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. It was not immediately clear whether the paraglider somehow caused the fire, or whether the two situations were connected in any way.

No further details were immediately available.