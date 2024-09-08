Watch Now
Plane crashes into home near Cottonwood Sunday morning

It's not clear if anyone was hurt
COTTONWOOD, AZ — First responders are on the scene after a plane crashed into a home Sunday morning in Yavapai County.

Verde Valley Fire District officials say it happened at a house on Spur Drive near Cottonwood.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the pilot of the plane is in stable condition at a Phoenix-area hospital.

No one on the ground was hurt.

Property damage was limited to the plane and a detached carport. The house itself was not damaged.

The FAA will investigate what caused the crash.

