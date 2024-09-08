Plane crashes into home near Cottonwood Sunday morning

COTTONWOOD, AZ — First responders are on the scene after a plane crashed into a home Sunday morning in Yavapai County.
Verde Valley Fire District officials say it happened at a house on Spur Drive near Cottonwood.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the pilot of the plane is in stable condition at a Phoenix-area hospital.
No one on the ground was hurt.
Property damage was limited to the plane and a detached carport. The house itself was not damaged.
The FAA will investigate what caused the crash.