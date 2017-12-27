Arizona state parks hosting New Year's Day activities

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - State parks across Arizona are hosting free activities on Monday to encourage a healthy start to the new year.

"There's really something for everybody," said Lost Dutchman ranger Jackie Vallejos.

Twenty four parks are hosting close to 40 activities that range from guided hikes to bird walks and boat rides. The events are part of the national "First Day Hikes" effort by state park systems across the country. Park entrance fees still apply.

"It's a really different sensation when you get out there and you step on those trails and you really, kind of, absorb it all," Vallejos said. Part of the focus, she said, is to help people become more comfortable in the outdoors.

Most activities require closed-toe shoes and water. For some, registration is required.

For a list of activities, visit the Arizona State Parks website.