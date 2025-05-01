Man shot by officers after deadly shooting, pursuit and crash in Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ — Officials say a man wanted after two known shootings, including a deadly one, was involved in a shooting with police officers in the Kingman area on Wednesday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say they were first called to a home in Golden Valley on Wednesday afternoon for reports of a domestic violence-related shooting.

The woman was found to have been seriously hurt and died from her injuries at the scene. Officials say children were at the home at the time of the shooting.

While officials were investigating the deadly shooting, the suspect was identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Muse, who was also wanted in connection with a previous shooting under investigation by the Kingman Police Department.

Hours after the initial investigation began, officials tried to conduct a traffic stop on Muse’s vehicle, but it fled, leading multiple law enforcement departments to pursue it.

Muse was determined to be driving the vehicle at the time of the pursuit and fired shots at officers, allegedly hitting at least one patrol vehicle.

Muse crashed with another vehicle at an intersection in Kingman. At that point, Muse allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers.

Muse was struck by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

He is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with others pending that include kidnapping, attempted murder, and sexual assault.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle that was struck during the crash with Muse suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.