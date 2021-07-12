Man dies after driver strikes cyclists during race in Show Low

PHOENIX — Authorities say a cyclist has died after he was struck by an Arizona driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman said Monday that a 58-year-old man died of his injuries Saturday.

Thirty-six-year-old Shawn Michael Chock was indicted last week on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.

Arizona Department of Corrections

The Navajo County attorney's office said that more charges are expected to be filed in the wake of the cyclist’s death.

Police officials said a black Ford F-150 truck, driven by Chock, hit a group of bicyclists in front of the Horne Auto Collision Center during the 13th Annual Bike the Bluff Championship Arizona State Road Race.

The cyclists were participating in the Master Men ages 55 and older category.

Authorities say Chock then drove off and officers tried to stop him. A short time later, he was shot in the area of 3rd Drive and Oliver.

PHOTOS: Bicyclists struck, driver shot in Show Low

Seven cyclists were hospitalized due to the crash. Police said two others were hurt in the crash but were able to take themselves to a hospital.

An attorney representing Chock did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.